PSL 7: Shahid Khan Afridi’s advise for PSL 2022 franchises

Web Desk BOL News

04th Jan, 2022. 07:06 pm
Shahid Afridi

KARACHI: Shahid Khan Afridi, a former Pakistani all-rounder, has given advice to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 franchises.

Shahid Khan Afridi told the media that every team should now have 20 to 22 players in it.

Even if a player gets contracted with COVID-19 during the tournament, according to Afridi, another player would be ready to replace him, and the tournament will not be affected.

“COVID-19 is a reality that the whole world is moving along with and we should too,” he added.

He further stated that if COVID-19 upsets the PSL, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should have a backup plan in place. “There should be a Plan B, which is very important.”

In the seventh edition of the PSL, Afridi will play for the Quetta Gladiators.

