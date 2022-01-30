Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 09:35 pm

PSL 7: Sharjeel Khan bowled by Mohammad Hafeez’s magnificent delivery, watch

PSL 7: Mohammad Hafeez of the Lahore Qalandars is known for his excellent record as an off-spinner against left-handed batters.

PSL 7

© PSL Facebook

He demonstrated his ability in the present HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 match at National Stadium Karachi against Karachi Kings when he clean bowled well-settled left-hander Sharjeel Khan.

Kings’ were doing fantastically well, scoring 84 runs for no loss in ten overs, and Sharjeel was in tremendous form, scoring 60 runs off just 38 balls.

Then, Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi went to Hafeez, who had previously shown his mettle against left-handers for Pakistan and in the T20 league.

He bowled his first ball over the wicket, turning away from the middle stump to Sharjeel’s off-stump, and he was clean bowled.

“I got this”, said Mohammad Hafeez.

Have a look

Watch all PSL 7 matches and PSL 2022 Live Score | Follow BOL News

