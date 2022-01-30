PSL 7: Sir Viv Richards landed in Karachi to join Quetta Gladiators for PSL 2022

PSL 7: Sir Viv Richards, the mentor and batting coach of the Quetta Gladiators, is excited to be back with his side for the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Sir Viv has arrived in Karachi for PSL 2022 and will join the Quetta Gladiators after his quarantine period is completed.

“It’s nice to be back amongst my Quetta family. It’s great to know that you guys would have started on a very good note. Winning is always very important,” Sir Viv Richards said.

“Well done again. Many congratulations to you. Looking forward to seeing you guys very soon,” he added.

The King 👑 is in town 💜💜 Quetta Gladiators mentor @ivivianrichards has joined #PurpleForce in Karachi and the excitement level has gone a couple of levels up 😍😍

Are you guys excited to see him in HBLPSL again? #WeTheGladiators #AikBaarPhir pic.twitter.com/7RSxDjTot9 — Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) January 30, 2022

Quetta Gladiators crushed Karachi Kings in their second encounter of PSL 7 after losing their first match against Peshawar Zalmi.

In their third match at the National Stadium Karachi, Gladiators will face Multan Sultans.

