Ejaz Wasim Bakhri Reporter

20th Jan, 2022. 08:22 pm

PSL 7: Strict health and safety protocols issued for PSL 2022

PSL 7: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announces penalties for the violation of the Covid-19 protocols during the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

PSL

Punishments include warning, 25% to 50% match fee reduction, ban of one to five matches, and the severe violation can also lead to expulsion from the league.

The committee will have the power to give less or severe punishment on the basis of individual cases.

Minor violations

  • Not taking care of six feet distance outside the designated areas.
  • Sharing water bottle.
  • Sharing belonging or towel.
  • Sharing cricket kit.
  • Shaking hands before or after the match.
  • Leaving the laundry in the ground or dressing room.
  • Going into the isolation room without permission.
  • Treating physio and massager without a mask.
  • Treating physiotherapy session for more than 15 minutes.
  • Going into no-go areas without permission.

Serious violations

  • Inviting or visiting someone other than the maintenance staff in the hotel room.
  • Fail to wear a mask when it’s mandatory.
  • Asking for anything in the room without the permission of the Integrity Manager.
  • Fail to update about the symptoms on request.
  • Fail to inform the Integrity Manager about the symptoms.
  • Using drugs that reduce symptoms or affect the test results.
  • Meeting a person who is Covid-19 positive or having symptoms.
  • Telling an unrelated person about Covid-19 positive cases or someone’s symptoms out of the bubble.

