PSL 7 Tickets – How to buy PSL 2022 Tickets Online?

PCB announced that the seventh season of PSL will be held in January and February 2022 with all matches taking place in Pakistan. The league is scheduled to begin on 27 January 2022, with the final to take place on February 27.

As per the sources, around 356 foreign players will be part of the PSL 7 draft on 12th December. However, some top cricket names won’t be part of the PSL 7 due to international commitments.

PSL 7 Tickets

According to details, Bookme has been appointed ticketing partners for the HBL Pakistan Super League Season 7 which commences at the National Stadium Karachi from Saturday, 20 January.

According to the tournament schedule, the league’s first 15 matches will be hosted at Karachi’s National Stadium from January 27 to February 7, with the remaining 19 matches taking place in Lahore from February 10 to 27.

Early bird offer

PCB has launched an early bird offer, which allows fans to get cheap first-class and general enclosure tickets for preliminary round matches if they book before January 17.

Fans can buy up to six tickets on one CNIC after showing their immunisation certificates.

Immunisation certificates made mandatory

All spectators above the age of 12 who visit the stadiums must be properly vaccinated in order to attend the games. At the time of entry, all ticket holders will be required to provide a valid vaccination certificate as well as their CNIC.

Masks are required, with the PCB warning that anyone who fails to follow bio security protocols would be ejected from the stadium.

PSL 2022 Ticket prices

The VIP enclosure will cost Rs2,500, the premium enclosure will cost Rs2,000, the first-class enclosure will cost Rs1,500, and the ordinary enclosure will cost Rs500 for the tournament opening on January 27 with a match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium.

The VIP enclosure costs Rs4,000, the premium enclosure costs Rs3,000, the first-class enclosure costs Rs2,500, and the ordinary enclosure costs Rs1,500 for the final on February 27 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The VIP enclosure will cost Rs3,000, the premium enclosure will cost Rs2,500, the first-class enclosure will cost Rs2,000, and the ordinary enclosure will cost Rs1,000. The remaining three play-offs will be held on February 23, 24, and 25.

The VIP enclosure will cost Rs2,000, the premium enclosure will cost Rs1,750, the first-class enclosure will cost Rs1,250, and the ordinary enclosure will cost R250 for Monday-Thursday league stage matches. Single-header tickets are Rs2,500 for the VIP enclosure, Rs2,000 for the premium enclosure, Rs1,500 for the first-class enclosure, and Rs500 for the common enclosure from Friday to Sunday.

The PCB has set ticket prices for the six double-headers at Rs3,000 for the VIP enclosure, Rs2,500 for the premium enclosure, Rs2,000 for the first-class enclosure, and Rs1,000 for the common enclosure for the six double-headers (three each in Karachi and Lahore).

Fans can also purchase tickets for the Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis enclosures of the Gaddafi Stadium, which have been designated as “hospitality stands.” Depending on the day and match, these enclosures cost between Rs4,000 and Rs7,000.

The PCB stated that if the game is called off before the toss, a 100 percent refund is available.