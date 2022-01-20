Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 06:51 pm

PSL 7: Tom Lammonby replaces Romario Shepherd for Karachi Kings in PSL 2022

PSL 7: Because of Romario Shepherd's international commitments, the Karachi Kings have replaced him with Tom Lammonby for the whole HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Karachi Kings

© PCB

PSL 7: Because of Romario Shepherd’s international commitments, the Karachi Kings have replaced him with Tom Lammonby for the whole HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

The HBL PSL 2022 Event Technical Committee, which is chaired by Director – International Cricket Operations, Zakir Khan, and includes Director – High Performance, Nadeem Khan, and Sameer Khosa, has authorised the replacements.

From the 27th of January to the 27th of February, the HBL PSL will be held for the seventh time.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

 

Read More

3 hours ago
Babar Azam named skipper of ICC ODI Team of the Year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Pakistan's Babar Azam as the...
3 hours ago
Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi picked for ICC Test Team of the Year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed the Men's Test Team of the...
4 hours ago
Kohli beats Tendulkar mark as India's top away ODI run-scorer

Virat Kohli became India's leading run-scorer in away one-day internationals as he...
18 hours ago
PSL 2022 Anthem Leaked Online Ahead of Official Launch - WATCH Videos

Prior to its official release, the highly anticipated PSL 2022 anthem was...
18 hours ago
Qatar World Cup ticket sales launched at reduced prices

DOHA, Jan 19, 2022 (AFP) - Qatar World Cup ticket sales were launched...
19 hours ago
PBF forcibly took bribe from me, says Muhammad Waseem, watch

KARACHI: Pakistan's great boxer and WBC Silver World Champion Muhammad Waseem said...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Aiman Khan or Sajal Aly, who looks best in a pink outfit? 
8 mins ago
Aiman Khan or Sajal Aly, who looks best in a pink outfit? 

Pakistani actors, Aiman Khan and Sajal Aly, in the pink candy floss...
russia
15 mins ago
Russia announces huge naval drills as tensions with West soar

BERLIN - Russia said Thursday it would hold huge naval drills across...
Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar
24 mins ago
No room for presidential system in Pakistan: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar

LAHORE: As a debate around a presidential system for Pakistan takes hold,...
Sajal Aly
26 mins ago
Saboor Aly Shares Cute Wedding Photos Featuring Sajal Aly, Ali Ansari, and Aly Syed

The wedding of Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari became the buzz of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement