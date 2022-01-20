PSL 7: Tom Lammonby replaces Romario Shepherd for Karachi Kings in PSL 2022

PSL 7: Because of Romario Shepherd's international commitments, the Karachi Kings have replaced him with Tom Lammonby for the whole HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

The HBL PSL 2022 Event Technical Committee, which is chaired by Director – International Cricket Operations, Zakir Khan, and includes Director – High Performance, Nadeem Khan, and Sameer Khosa, has authorised the replacements.

From the 27th of January to the 27th of February, the HBL PSL will be held for the seventh time.

