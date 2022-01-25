Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 12:31 am

PSL 7: Twitter divided over Atif Aslam and Ali Zafar’s PSL anthem

PSL 7: Fans of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) are using social media to voice their opinions on PSL 2022 anthem, with #PSLAnthem and #AgayDekh among the top two trends on Twitter since its publication a day ago.

Atif Aslam and Ali Zafar

Atif Aslam and Ali Zafar. © reviewit

The much-anticipated PSL anthem did not appear to please everyone. Fans immediately compared Atif Aslam and Ali Zafar, discussing who performed the anthem better.

Last year’s PSL anthem Groove Mera, which featured Naseebo Lal, and 2019 by Fawad Khan drew a lot of flak.

However, some tweeps who were dissatisfied with PSL 2022’s Agay Dekh are now stating Groove Mera was a better anthem.

Meanwhile, meme-makers had some amusing responses to the PSL 7 anthem.

