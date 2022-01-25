PSL 7: Twitter divided over Atif Aslam and Ali Zafar’s PSL anthem
PSL 7: Fans of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) are using social media to voice their opinions on PSL 2022 anthem, with #PSLAnthem and #AgayDekh among the top two trends on Twitter since its publication a day ago.
The much-anticipated PSL anthem did not appear to please everyone. Fans immediately compared Atif Aslam and Ali Zafar, discussing who performed the anthem better.
Every time a new PSL song is released, I listen to #AliZafar's song "Ab Seeti Bajegi Stage Sajega" and it would not be wrong to say that "no one can beat Ali Zafar's level" ❤️
But I like Atif Aslam too💞#PSL #psl7 #AtifAslam #aimabaig #AgayDekh pic.twitter.com/mNYUG2GN1a
These 4 photos are better than whole #PSLAnthem #AgayDekh#AliZafar 👑#PSL7 X #PSL2022 X #LevelHai pic.twitter.com/rU4blXMdXi
I don't think anyone will ever meet the standard Ali Zafar has set for PSL Anthems. #PSLAnthem #AgayDekh pic.twitter.com/uqfdjpZnJs
You all are super blessed to have a artist like him… Do respect to him.. He always there to proud your nation & some of u are always trying to spread negativity about him..
Grow up kids 🙂#AtifAslam #AtifAslamSupremacy #PSLAnthem #AgayDekh pic.twitter.com/4s4ayvW0gw
That's what we call an 'Anthem' 🔥
King @itsaadee 👑 you have maintained your supremacy in it & i knew you never disappoint ♥️ #AgayDekh is a perfect masterpiece ✨#AtifAslam #AtifAslamSupremacy #LevelHai #PSLAnthem #PSL7 #PSL7Anthem #Aadee #Aadeez pic.twitter.com/OLKRnNQG68
1M views & 153K likes in just 5 hours 🔥
Keep crying Ali Zafar fans
Atif Aslam is Rocking 👑😍#AtifAslamSupremacy #AtifAslam #PSLAnthem #AgayDekh pic.twitter.com/c30ZbS8d1j
Last year’s PSL anthem Groove Mera, which featured Naseebo Lal, and 2019 by Fawad Khan drew a lot of flak.
However, some tweeps who were dissatisfied with PSL 2022’s Agay Dekh are now stating Groove Mera was a better anthem.
Different year, same story.😂#AgayDekh #GrooveMera #PSLAnthem #PSL7 #AtifAslam #AliZafar pic.twitter.com/43q1Da2HRG
Groove Mera is better than #AgayDekh pic.twitter.com/QFR7kjvn6u
Groove Mera is better than #AgayDekh pic.twitter.com/DnFaEshyFY
Whether it's the government or the PSL song, we always say "Pehlay wala acha tha"#PSLAnthem #AgayDekh pic.twitter.com/lGCbZlDQWL
Meanwhile, meme-makers had some amusing responses to the PSL 7 anthem.
To those who are still hating on PSL ANTHEM 👏#AgayDekh pic.twitter.com/clkp06q3b6
Me after listening PSL anthem..🤧🙄#PSLAnthem #HBLPSL7 #LevelHai #AgayDekh pic.twitter.com/lTYB6XotXy
PSL 7 anthem explained in 10 seconds 😂#AgayDekh pic.twitter.com/ehmxCBqrbY
Best video so far on #PSLAnthem😂😂#AimaBaig #PSL7 #psl7anthem #AtifAslam #AtifAslamSupremacy pic.twitter.com/vPMQqWWMJB
#AimaBaig and #AtifAslam after releasing PSL Song #AgayDekh pic.twitter.com/wRW7vPcBEC
If "Begani Shadi me Abdullah Deewana" had a face.😂#AgayDekh pic.twitter.com/WSxQBTr7Gx
