PSL 7: Twitter divided over Atif Aslam and Ali Zafar’s PSL anthem

PSL 7: Fans of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) are using social media to voice their opinions on PSL 2022 anthem, with #PSLAnthem and #AgayDekh among the top two trends on Twitter since its publication a day ago.

PSL 7: Fans of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) are using social media to voice their opinions on PSL 2022 anthem, with #PSLAnthem and #AgayDekh among the top two trends on Twitter since its publication a day ago.

The much-anticipated PSL anthem did not appear to please everyone. Fans immediately compared Atif Aslam and Ali Zafar, discussing who performed the anthem better.

Every time a new PSL song is released, I listen to #AliZafar's song "Ab Seeti Bajegi Stage Sajega" and it would not be wrong to say that "no one can beat Ali Zafar's level" ❤️

But I like Atif Aslam too💞#PSL #psl7 #AtifAslam #aimabaig #AgayDekh pic.twitter.com/mNYUG2GN1a — zunaira zia (@ZunairaGhori) January 25, 2022

I don't think anyone will ever meet the standard Ali Zafar has set for PSL Anthems. #PSLAnthem #AgayDekh pic.twitter.com/uqfdjpZnJs — Fahad Abbaci 🇵🇰 (@imfahadabbaci17) January 24, 2022

You all are super blessed to have a artist like him… Do respect to him.. He always there to proud your nation & some of u are always trying to spread negativity about him..

Grow up kids 🙂#AtifAslam #AtifAslamSupremacy #PSLAnthem #AgayDekh pic.twitter.com/4s4ayvW0gw — HBD Aash (Bestie) 😍❤ (@BanhiAadeez) January 24, 2022

1M views & 153K likes in just 5 hours 🔥

Keep crying Ali Zafar fans

Atif Aslam is Rocking 👑😍#AtifAslamSupremacy #AtifAslam #PSLAnthem #AgayDekh pic.twitter.com/c30ZbS8d1j — Musawer Mukhtiar (@musawermukhtiar) January 24, 2022

Last year’s PSL anthem Groove Mera, which featured Naseebo Lal, and 2019 by Fawad Khan drew a lot of flak.

However, some tweeps who were dissatisfied with PSL 2022’s Agay Dekh are now stating Groove Mera was a better anthem.

Whether it's the government or the PSL song, we always say "Pehlay wala acha tha"#PSLAnthem #AgayDekh pic.twitter.com/lGCbZlDQWL — Saboor Alii (@sabooralii) January 24, 2022

Meanwhile, meme-makers had some amusing responses to the PSL 7 anthem.

To those who are still hating on PSL ANTHEM 👏#AgayDekh pic.twitter.com/clkp06q3b6 — ÉRRÓR 404 (@NasirHurair) January 25, 2022

PSL 7 anthem explained in 10 seconds 😂#AgayDekh pic.twitter.com/ehmxCBqrbY — Khizz (@khizzakk) January 24, 2022

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here