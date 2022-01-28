Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
29th Jan, 2022. 12:45 am

PSL 7: Twitterati lauds Will Smeed for his amusing knock in PSL 2022

PSL 7: Fans on Twitter lauded the Quetta Gladiators' batter Will Smeed, who smashed the Peshawar Zalmi bowlers for 11 fours and four sixes in a remarkable 97-run knock off just 62 balls.

Will Smeed

Will Smeed. © PSL Twitter

Will Smeed’s impressive performance against Peshawar Zalmi was the Quetta Gladiators’ second-highest individual score in his PSL debut.

For PSL 2022, he took over for fellow English cricketer James Vince.

Despite missing out on a well-deserved century, the 20-year-old earned the hearts of the spectators with that amusing inning.

The entire cricket community and fans praised the right-handed batter for his magnificent knock, as he made a dramatic entrance onto the PSL stage.

