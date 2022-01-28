PSL 7: Twitterati lauds Will Smeed for his amusing knock in PSL 2022
PSL 7: Fans on Twitter lauded the Quetta Gladiators' batter Will Smeed, who smashed the Peshawar Zalmi bowlers for 11 fours and four sixes in a remarkable 97-run knock off just 62 balls.
Will Smeed’s impressive performance against Peshawar Zalmi was the Quetta Gladiators’ second-highest individual score in his PSL debut.
For PSL 2022, he took over for fellow English cricketer James Vince.
Despite missing out on a well-deserved century, the 20-year-old earned the hearts of the spectators with that amusing inning.
The entire cricket community and fans praised the right-handed batter for his magnificent knock, as he made a dramatic entrance onto the PSL stage.
Some 90s are better than Hundred. What an innings on his PSL debut for 20-year-old Will Smeed.
11 Fours
4 Sixes
62 Balls
97 Runs
Well played young man 💯 pic.twitter.com/RKwSPU6gfG
— KH SAKIB 🇧🇩 (@Crickettalks91) January 28, 2022
Great Knock, Will Smeed 🔥
On a Scale Of 1-10, What’s your rating for his 97 runs off just 61 balls?#PSL2022 | #LevelHai | #GreenShirts pic.twitter.com/7RhqG83S9G
— Green Shirts 🏏🇵🇰 (@greenshirts17) January 28, 2022
Those familiar with Will Smeed's exploits in the T20 Blast for Somerset & in The Hundred for Birmingham Pheonix will not be at all surprised by the start he's made for Quetta in the PSL. Brings up his 50 in 35 balls. A massively entertaining innings in progress #HBLPSL7 #LevelHai pic.twitter.com/9n96qLMfkg
— Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) January 28, 2022
Brilliant work by Will Smeed today 👏🏼 #HBLPSL7 #levelhai #qgvpz pic.twitter.com/FR4XjOcEhh
— Pakistan Super League (@Thepsl_moments) January 28, 2022
Unlucky to have missed the century but man what an innings, amazing from Will Smeed and an amazing pick from Gladiators. Excited for the chase now! #QGvsPZ #WillSmeed pic.twitter.com/w0gj2aW50A
— PSL Memes (@PSLMemesWalay) January 28, 2022
Franchise Teams all around the world after watching this T20 batting masterclass from Will Smeed 🏏 pic.twitter.com/sDf4eJmY0C
— The County Cricket Podcast (@TheCountyCrick2) January 28, 2022
