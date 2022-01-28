PSL 7: Twitterati lauds Will Smeed for his amusing knock in PSL 2022

PSL 7: Fans on Twitter lauded the Quetta Gladiators' batter Will Smeed, who smashed the Peshawar Zalmi bowlers for 11 fours and four sixes in a remarkable 97-run knock off just 62 balls.

PSL 7: Fans on Twitter lauded the Quetta Gladiators’ batter Will Smeed, who smashed the Peshawar Zalmi bowlers for 11 fours and four sixes in a remarkable 97-run knock off just 62 balls.

Will Smeed’s impressive performance against Peshawar Zalmi was the Quetta Gladiators’ second-highest individual score in his PSL debut.

For PSL 2022, he took over for fellow English cricketer James Vince.

Despite missing out on a well-deserved century, the 20-year-old earned the hearts of the spectators with that amusing inning.

The entire cricket community and fans praised the right-handed batter for his magnificent knock, as he made a dramatic entrance onto the PSL stage.

Some 90s are better than Hundred. What an innings on his PSL debut for 20-year-old Will Smeed. 11 Fours

4 Sixes

62 Balls

97 Runs Well played young man 💯 pic.twitter.com/RKwSPU6gfG — KH SAKIB 🇧🇩 (@Crickettalks91) January 28, 2022

Great Knock, Will Smeed 🔥 On a Scale Of 1-10, What’s your rating for his 97 runs off just 61 balls?#PSL2022 | #LevelHai | #GreenShirts pic.twitter.com/7RhqG83S9G — Green Shirts 🏏🇵🇰 (@greenshirts17) January 28, 2022

Those familiar with Will Smeed's exploits in the T20 Blast for Somerset & in The Hundred for Birmingham Pheonix will not be at all surprised by the start he's made for Quetta in the PSL. Brings up his 50 in 35 balls. A massively entertaining innings in progress #HBLPSL7 #LevelHai pic.twitter.com/9n96qLMfkg — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) January 28, 2022

Unlucky to have missed the century but man what an innings, amazing from Will Smeed and an amazing pick from Gladiators. Excited for the chase now! #QGvsPZ #WillSmeed pic.twitter.com/w0gj2aW50A — PSL Memes (@PSLMemesWalay) January 28, 2022

Franchise Teams all around the world after watching this T20 batting masterclass from Will Smeed 🏏 pic.twitter.com/sDf4eJmY0C — The County Cricket Podcast (@TheCountyCrick2) January 28, 2022

