PSL 7: Under Shaheen Shah Afridi’s supervision, Lahore Qalandar begin practice matches

PSL 7: The Lahore Qalandars have begun practice matches in preparation for the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, the new captain, believes that getting to know the players at the camp is crucial because it would benefit everyone.

The Qalandars have begun their preparations in earnest. The players played a practice match under Shaheen’s direction after three days of training. Different goals were assigned to the players. Power-hitting was a specialty of Muhammad Hafeez and Shaheen.

“We have practiced in the net for three days, and after that, we have started playing matches, and now, we have time to prepare for the tournament. We will have the opportunity to get together and get to know each other, and I will also get an idea of ​​how to feed the team,” Shaheen said.

Shaheen stated that he is loving his new role as captain.

“When all the players come, I will enjoy it more. I will try to do well in the PSL and do my best. All the captains of PSL are good, but Babar Azam is my favorite and number one batsman. The crowd at the stadium will have a lot of fun in the match against Karachi,” he added.

The only benefit, according to Head Coach Aqib Javed, is off-season preparation and practise matches prior to the event. They figure out which player is better at which position and which bowler is in good form.

Aqib also lauded the newly chosen captain of the Qalandars.

“Shaheen is very active. He wanted the camp to start soon and know the players. The captain of the team who is enthusiastic will benefit. Shaheen is an aggressive bowler, and he will do the same as captain and will be successful”.

“Foreign players of Lahore Qalandars are also keen to reach Pakistan soon and train with other players,” he added.