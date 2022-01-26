Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 01:56 pm

PSL 7: Whahab Raiz tops the wicket-taker list

psl

Image Courtesy: AFP

Every season, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draws widespread acclaim for producing world-class bowlers. Many bowlers have wowed the crowd with their world-class abilities. Wahab Riaz of Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, has taken the most wickets and is far ahead of the others.

Wahab, the lead-bowler for Peshawar Zalmi, has been with the team since the first edition of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) premier event. Wahab tops the list with 94 wickets at an average of 19.61 and an economy of 7.38 in 67 matches. The best bowling numbers for the left-arm pacer are 4/17.

Hasan Ali is the second bowler on the list, having played for Peshawar Zalmis in the first five editions of the PSL before joining Islamabad United in December 2020 for the sixth edition.

Hasan took 72 wickets at an average of 20.88 with an economy of 7.33 in 54 matches. The best bowling figures for the 27-year-old are 4/15.

In addition, Hasan holds the record for most wickets taken in a season. In 2019, he reached the feat by taking 25 wickets in 13 matches for Peshawar Zalmi.

Faheem Ashraf, a bowling all-rounder who has previously played for two-time PSL champions Islamabad United, is the third-highest wicket-taker. In 2018, Faheem joined Islamabad United.

He appeared in 39 matches for Islamabad United, taking 55 wickets at an average of 18.94 and a 7.84 economy rate. The best bowling numbers for the right-arm pacer are 6/19.

Mohammad Nawaz of the Quetta Gladiators is the fourth-highest wicket-taker. Nawaz has been a key member of the Gladiators’ lineup since the PSL’s inaugural season.

The left-arm spin bowler has 55 wickets at an average of 26.30 and an economy of 7.17 in 61 games. 4/13 is his best bowling figure.

