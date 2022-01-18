PSL 7: What Sarfaraz Ahmed expect from Shahid Afridi?

PSL 7: Sarfaraz Ahmed, the captain of the Quetta Gladiators, said on Tuesday that he wants veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi to play well for the team as they aim for another Pakistan Super League (PSL) title.

While speaking at a Gladiators event, Sarfaraz, whose team last won the PSL trophy in 2019, praised Afridi’s participation in the league, calling him a “player for big matches.”

Afridi, stated that Sarfaraz was his favourite captain. “Sarfaraz puts all his energy in the field, which is why I like him […] and I am excited to play for Quetta Gladiators.”

He also stated that while this would be his final PSL appearance, he will continue to play in competitions.

The much-anticipated tournament kicks off on January 27 in National Stadium Karachi, with 15 matches in the first leg.

From February 10, the remaining 19 games will be played under the lights of Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Quetta Gladiators Squad

James Vince, Jason Roy, Sarfaraz Ahmed (all Platinum), Iftikhar Ahmed, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz (all Diamond), Shahid Afridi (Mentor), Mohammad Hasnain (Brand Ambassador), Naseem Shah (all Gold), Ben Duckett, Khurram Shehzad, Naveen-Ul-Haq, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Akmal (all Silver), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ashar Qureshi (Emerging), Ahsan Ali and Noor Ahmed (Supplementary)

