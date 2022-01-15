Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 06:03 pm

PSL 7: Which Player has scored the highest runs in a PSL match?

PSL 7

PSL 7: Which Player has scored the highest runs in a PSL match?

PSl 7: Throughout the last six editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), there have been some outstanding individual performances.

We’ve compiled a list of the top five highest runs scored by a player in a PSL match:

1. Colin Ingram – Karachi Kings 

Colin Ingram, the opening batter for the Karachi Kings, has scored the most runs in a match in PSL history. The South African reached the milestone in February 2019 against Quetta Gladiators at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, when he struck 127 runs in just 59 balls and remained unbeaten. The left-handed batter smacked 12 boundaries and eight massive sixes in his innings.

2. Cameron Delport – Islamabad United

Cameron Delport, a South African batter who plays for Islamabad United, came in second on our list. To achieve this incredible feat, the left-handed batter struck 117 runs in just 60 balls while remaining undefeated against Lahore Qalandars at National Cricket Stadium Karachi. Delport struck 13 boundaries and six maximums throughout his magnificent innings.

3. Sharjeel Khan – Islamabad United

Another left-handed batter, Sharjeel Khan, who now plays for Karachi Kings, accomplished the feat with Islamabad United at the Dubai International Stadium in February 2016. Sharjeel’s outstanding performance against Peshawar Zalmi puts him in third position on the list. Before being run out by Wahab Riaz, the 32-year-old hit 117 runs in 62 balls. Sharjeel smashed 12 fours and eight sixes in his innings.

4. Chris Lynn – Lahore Qalandars

Chris Lynn, an Australian batter, is ranked fourth on the list. Lynn, who will play for Multan Sultans in the PSL’s seventh edition, reached the milestone with Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore in March 2020.

Against his new team, Multan Sultans, the right-handed hitter scored 113 runs in 55 balls and remained unbeaten. He hit 12 boundaries and eight sixes in his innings.

5. Kamran Akmal – Peshawar Zalmi

Kamran Akmal, who has been a member of Peshwar Zalmi since the start of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s flagship event, is ranked fifth. In March 2018, against Lahore Qalandars at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the veteran wicket-keeper batsman struck 107 runs in 61 balls and remained unbeaten. The 40-year-old hit 11 maximums and seven boundaries.

