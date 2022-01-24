Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 05:36 pm

PSL 7: Who has most catches in history of PSL?

PSL 7: Since its start in 2016, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been recognised for some outstanding fielding performances, and Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has taken the most catches in the event's history and is regarded as one of the finest catchers in the league.

PSL

Nawaz, who has a strong track record in the PSL as a batter and bowler, is also a fantastic fielder, having collected 32 catches in 61 matches and holding the PSL record for most catches.

While Babar Azam, the captain and star hitter of the Karachi Kings, has 30 catches in 58 matches, he will want to add to his record when the much-anticipated PSL 2022 begins on January 27.

West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard, who is recognised for his sparkling catching talents around the world, is the third player with the most catches with 24 in 33 PSL matches from 2017 to 2019.

Mohammad Hafeez of the Lahore Qalandars is the fourth player on the list, having collected 23 catches in 58 matches.

Asif Ali, the batter for Islamabad United, is the fifth player. In 55 matches in the PSL, Asif has taken 22 catches for a total of 22 catches.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

