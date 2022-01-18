PSL 7: Who smashed most sixes in PSL 2022 history?

PSL 7: Throughout the last six seasons of the Pakistan Cricket Board's showpiece tournament, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has seen some of the top hard-hitters of the ball.

The five players with the most sixes in PSL history are shown below.

Kamran Akmal (Peshawar Zalmi)

Kamran Akmal, one of Peshawar Zalmi’s most seasoned and veteran players, has smashed the most sixes in the PSL’s history. 84 maximums have been hit by the wicket-keeper. Kamran has represented Peshawar Zalmi in 69 matches since the start of the PSL in 2016.

Shane Watson (Islamabad United & Quetta Gladiators)

Second on the list is Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, who was one of the greatest foreign players to join the PSL in 2016. In 49 PSL games, Watson has 81 sixes to his record.

Asif Ali (Islamabad United)

Asif Ali, Pakistan’s star power batter and finisher, is ranked third on the list. In the last six versions of the PSL, Asif Ali has struck 68 sixes in 55 matches for Islamabad United. Hopefully, he’ll bring his firepower to the PSL 7.

Sharjeel Khan (Islamabad United & Karachi Kings)

Sharjeel Khan, the opening batter for the Karachi Kings, is ranked fourth on the list. In 35 games of the PSL, the left-handed batter has hit 58 home runs.

Shoaib Malik (Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, & Peshawar Zalmi)

Shoaib Malik, a senior all-rounder from Pakistan, is ranked fifth on the list. Since the start of the PSL in 2016, Malik has hit 58 mammoth sixes in 61 matches.

