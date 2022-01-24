PSL 7: will come up with different plan for PSL 2022, says Mohammad Rizwan

PSL 7: The Multan Sultans are the incumbent HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions, having PSL 6 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year.

Mohammad Rizwan, the Sultans’ captain, said in a virtual press conference that he tries to plan carefully for every series and that he will do the same for PSL 2022.

“I try to plan well for each series and have also planned well for this event. The hard work is in our hands, but the results are not. But I can say that if you have worked harder than others, you will get better results than others,” Mohammad Rizwan said.

“I don’t think we have to defend the trophy,” he said. “It is stressful, which is not a good thing. Anyway, defense means defense. It is a new tournament, and we will try to do something new in PSL 7. We won’t worry about defending the trophy, but we have to plan to perform well in the tournament.”

Rizwan expressed his happiness after receiving the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s T20I Cricketer of the Year title.

“I am definitely happy to receive the ICC award, but I was also happy to receive the PCB award. The happiness for that, in fact, was greater because I was appreciated by my own people. Now that Pakistan’s name has come to the world stage with the ICC award, it makes me even happier. May Pakistan receive more awards at the international level,” he said.

“I’ve always thought about hard work, and the harder I work, the better I get,” he added.

