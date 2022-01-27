Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
27th Jan, 2022. 02:08 pm

PSL Opening Ceremony 2022 | Live Streaming Details | Date Time and Schedule | Venue | PSL 7

PSL Opening Ceremony 2022

The Pakistan Super League is gearing up for its 7th season, which kicks off today, January 27th, and runs through February 27th, 2022. All of the games will be held in Lahore and Karachi, Pakistan, with 15 games per match. Check out the PSL 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming Information.

The six teams that participated in the previous season in 2021 will all play two matches each in a double round-robin format, with the final and semi-finals. Let’s take a look at the full PSL schedule and the live stream of the opening ceremony.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will kick off its seventh season with a much-anticipated opening ceremony in Karachi, the city of lights, when the Karachi Kings take on the Multan Sultans.

Everybody in the country is looking forward to tonight’s PSL 7 opening ceremony, which begins at 6:30 p.m.

PSL 7 anthem vocalists Atif Aslam and Aima Baig will perform at this year’s jam-packed event.

The organisation has gone above and above to ensure the match location is in tip-top shape, a sign of the majesty to come today.

There will be an opening ceremony, and then there will be a season-starting game. The Karachi Kings, a former champion, will play the Multan Sultans at night.

#PSL2022 is already trending on Twitter, where supporters voice their opinions regarding players, team plans, and other moments of the games.

Three international paragliders performed a paragliding show for the audience, which was videotaped.

The National Stadium Karachi is also where former England footballer Micheal Owen is currently on a tour of

Pakistan.

PSL 2022 Live Streaming

Pakistan’s flagship T20 tournament, the Pakistan Super League (PSL), returns for its seventh season, which promises to be the biggest ever. Fans in Pakistan and across the world can watch all of the action from the PSL on a variety of platforms. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has worked tirelessly to broadcast PSL 7 across major live streaming sites and major TV broadcasters. The league will be aired globally via a variety of channels, including live mobile streaming, web streaming, and live TV broadcast.

PSL 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming in Pakistan

1. PTV Sports
2. A-Sports
3. Ten Sports

PSL 2022 Mobile Streaming

ll the PSL 2022 action can be live streamed through these platforms.

1. Daraz App (Android) LINK
2. Daraz App (iOS) LINK
3. Tapmad (AD-FREE) LINK
4. Cricwick (Android) LINK
5. Cricwick (IOS) LINK

PSL Live Streaming for International Viewers

The high-octane clashes in PSL 7 are not only limited to Pakistan. PSL fans from all over the world can enjoy all the action on the following platforms. These platforms have signed an official deal with the PCB to broadcast the entirety of PSL 2022.

1. ICC TV LINK
2. Tapmad TV LINK

Official TV Broadcasters for PSL Live Streaming 2022

Fans of PSL all over the world can also enjoy the action via live streaming on their mobile devices. The historic deals signed by the PCB with various broadcasters will help in promoting the brand of PSL and Pakistan’s international cricket. Following are the official live streaming partners for PSL 7 across the world.

Territory Channel
Australia Fox Sports
Middle-East and North Africa Etisalat
Caribbean Flow Sports
New Zealand Sky NZ
United Kingdom Sky Sports
South Asia (Outside Pakistan) Sony
Sub-Saharan Africa Super Sports
North America Willow TV

PSL 2022 is set to commence from 27 January as defending champions, Multan Sultans, face former champions, Karachi Kings, in a highly anticipated encounter at National Stadium Karachi. PSL 7 will be played at two venues, Karachi and Lahore, as the fans in the country welcome back the league to the country. The final of PSL 2022 will be played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on 27 February.

How to Watch PSL 2022 Matches

Broadcaster Region
A Sports Pakistan
PTV Sports Pakistan
Ten Sports Pakistan
Daraz Pakistan
Tapmad Pakistan
CricWick Pakistan
Willow TV North America
Flow Sports Caribbean
Sky Sports United Kingdom
SuperSport Sub Saharan Africa
Sony South Asia except Pakistan
Etisalat Middle East and North Africa
Starz Play Middle East and North Africa
Fox Sports Australia
Sky Sport New Zealand
ICC TV Australia, Mainland Europe, South East Asia and ROW
Tapmad Australia, Mainland Europe, South East Asia and ROW

PSL Schedule 2022

Here you can find the latest PSL 2022 Schedule with date and time.

Pakistan Super League

Thu, 27 Jan - 1st Match

Karachi Kings
Multan Sultans

Starting Time 07:00 PM

Pakistan Super League

Fri, 28 Jan - 2nd Match

Quetta Gladiators
Peshawar Zalmi

Starting Time 07:00 PM

Pakistan Super League

Sat, 29 Jan - 3rd Match

Multan Sultans
Lahore Qalandars

Starting Time 02:00 PM

Pakistan Super League

Sat, 29 Jan - 4th Match

Karachi Kings
Quetta Gladiators

Starting Time 07:00 PM

Pakistan Super League

Sun, 30 Jan - 5th Match

Peshawar Zalmi
Islamabad United

Starting Time 02:00 PM

Pakistan Super League

Sun, 30 Jan - 6th Match

Karachi Kings
Lahore Qalandars

Starting Time 07:00 PM

Pakistan Super League

Mon, 31 Jan - 7th Match

Quetta Gladiators
Multan Sultans

Starting Time 07:00 PM

Pakistan Super League

Tue, 01 Feb - 8th Match

Islamabad United
Multan Sultans

Starting Time 08:00 PM

Pakistan Super League

Wed, 02 Feb - 9th Match

Peshawar Zalmi
Lahore Qalandars

Starting Time 08:00 PM

Pakistan Super League

Thu, 03 Feb - 10th Match

Quetta Gladiators
Islamabad United

Starting Time 08:00 PM

Pakistan Super League

Fri, 04 Feb - 11th Match

Karachi Kings
Peshawar Zalmi

Starting Time 08:00 PM

Pakistan Super League

Sat, 05 Feb - 12th Match

Islamabad United
Lahore Qalandars

Starting Time 02:30 PM

Pakistan Super League

Sat, 05 Feb - 13th Match

Peshawar Zalmi
Multan Sultans

Starting Time 08:00 PM

Pakistan Super League

Sun, 06 Feb - 14th Match

Karachi Kings
Islamabad United

Starting Time 08:00 PM

Pakistan Super League

Mon, 07 Feb - 15th Match

Quetta Gladiators
Lahore Qalandars

Starting Time 08:00 PM

Pakistan Super League

Thu, 10 Feb - 16th Match

Multan Sultans
Peshawar Zalmi

Starting Time 08:00 PM

Pakistan Super League

Fri, 11 Feb - 17th Match

Lahore Qalandars
Multan Sultans

Starting Time 08:00 PM

Pakistan Super League

Sat, 12 Feb - 18th Match

Islamabad United
Quetta Gladiators

Starting Time 08:00 PM

Pakistan Super League

Sun, 13 Feb - 19th Match

Peshawar Zalmi
Karachi Kings

Starting Time 02:30 PM

Pakistan Super League

Sun, 13 Feb - 20th Match

Lahore Qalandars
Quetta Gladiators

Starting Time 08:00 PM

Pakistan Super League

Mon, 14 Feb - 21st Match

Islamabad United
Karachi Kings

Starting Time 08:00 PM

Pakistan Super League

Tue, 15 Feb - 22nd Match

Peshawar Zalmi
Quetta Gladiators

Starting Time 08:00 PM

Pakistan Super League

Wed, 16 Feb - 23rd Match

Multan Sultans
Karachi Kings

Starting Time 08:00 PM

Pakistan Super League

Thu, 17 Feb - 24th Match

Islamabad United
Peshawar Zalmi

Starting Time 08:00 PM

Pakistan Super League

Fri, 18 Feb - 25th Match

Multan Sultans
Quetta Gladiators

Starting Time 02:30 PM

Pakistan Super League

Fri, 18 Feb - 26th Match

Lahore Qalandars
Karachi Kings

Starting Time 08:00 PM

Pakistan Super League

Sat, 19 Feb - 27th Match

Lahore Qalandars
Islamabad United

Starting Time 08:00 PM

Pakistan Super League

Sun, 20 Feb - 28th Match

Quetta Gladiators
Karachi Kings

Starting Time 02:30 PM

Pakistan Super League

Sun, 20 Feb - 29th Match

Multan Sultans
Islamabad United

Starting Time 08:00 PM

Pakistan Super League

Mon, 21 Feb - 30th Match

Lahore Qalandars
Peshawar Zalmi

Starting Time 08:00 PM

Pakistan Super League

Wed, 23 Feb - Qualifier

TBA
TBA

Starting Time 08:00 PM

Pakistan Super League

Thu, 24 Feb - Eliminator 1

TBA
TBA

Starting Time 08:00 PM

Pakistan Super League

Fri, 25 Feb - Eliminator 2

TBA
TBA

Starting Time 08:00 PM

Pakistan Super League

Sun, 27 Feb - Final

TBA
TBA

Starting Time 08:00 PM

 

 

