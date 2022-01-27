PSL Opening Ceremony 2022 | Live Streaming Details | Date Time and Schedule | Venue | PSL 7

The Pakistan Super League is gearing up for its 7th season, which kicks off today, January 27th, and runs through February 27th, 2022. All of the games will be held in Lahore and Karachi, Pakistan, with 15 games per match. Check out the PSL 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming Information.

The six teams that participated in the previous season in 2021 will all play two matches each in a double round-robin format, with the final and semi-finals. Let’s take a look at the full PSL schedule and the live stream of the opening ceremony.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will kick off its seventh season with a much-anticipated opening ceremony in Karachi, the city of lights, when the Karachi Kings take on the Multan Sultans.

Everybody in the country is looking forward to tonight’s PSL 7 opening ceremony, which begins at 6:30 p.m.

PSL 7 anthem vocalists Atif Aslam and Aima Baig will perform at this year’s jam-packed event.

The organisation has gone above and above to ensure the match location is in tip-top shape, a sign of the majesty to come today.

There will be an opening ceremony, and then there will be a season-starting game. The Karachi Kings, a former champion, will play the Multan Sultans at night.

#PSL2022 is already trending on Twitter, where supporters voice their opinions regarding players, team plans, and other moments of the games.

Three international paragliders performed a paragliding show for the audience, which was videotaped.

PSL 2022 Live Streaming

Pakistan’s flagship T20 tournament, the Pakistan Super League (PSL), returns for its seventh season, which promises to be the biggest ever. Fans in Pakistan and across the world can watch all of the action from the PSL on a variety of platforms. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has worked tirelessly to broadcast PSL 7 across major live streaming sites and major TV broadcasters. The league will be aired globally via a variety of channels, including live mobile streaming, web streaming, and live TV broadcast.

PSL 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming in Pakistan

1. PTV Sports 2. A-Sports 3. Ten Sports

PSL 2022 Mobile Streaming

ll the PSL 2022 action can be live streamed through these platforms.

1. Daraz App (Android) LINK 2. Daraz App (iOS) LINK 3. Tapmad (AD-FREE) LINK 4. Cricwick (Android) LINK 5. Cricwick (IOS) LINK

PSL Live Streaming for International Viewers

The high-octane clashes in PSL 7 are not only limited to Pakistan. PSL fans from all over the world can enjoy all the action on the following platforms. These platforms have signed an official deal with the PCB to broadcast the entirety of PSL 2022.

1. ICC TV LINK 2. Tapmad TV LINK

Official TV Broadcasters for PSL Live Streaming 2022

Fans of PSL all over the world can also enjoy the action via live streaming on their mobile devices. The historic deals signed by the PCB with various broadcasters will help in promoting the brand of PSL and Pakistan’s international cricket. Following are the official live streaming partners for PSL 7 across the world.

Territory Channel Australia Fox Sports Middle-East and North Africa Etisalat Caribbean Flow Sports New Zealand Sky NZ United Kingdom Sky Sports South Asia (Outside Pakistan) Sony Sub-Saharan Africa Super Sports North America Willow TV

PSL 2022 is set to commence from 27 January as defending champions, Multan Sultans, face former champions, Karachi Kings, in a highly anticipated encounter at National Stadium Karachi. PSL 7 will be played at two venues, Karachi and Lahore, as the fans in the country welcome back the league to the country. The final of PSL 2022 will be played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on 27 February.

How to Watch PSL 2022 Matches

Broadcaster Region A Sports Pakistan PTV Sports Pakistan Ten Sports Pakistan Daraz Pakistan Tapmad Pakistan CricWick Pakistan Willow TV North America Flow Sports Caribbean Sky Sports United Kingdom SuperSport Sub Saharan Africa Sony South Asia except Pakistan Etisalat Middle East and North Africa Starz Play Middle East and North Africa Fox Sports Australia Sky Sport New Zealand ICC TV Australia, Mainland Europe, South East Asia and ROW Tapmad Australia, Mainland Europe, South East Asia and ROW

PSL Schedule 2022

Here you can find the latest PSL 2022 Schedule with date and time.