31st Jan, 2022. 09:47 pm

PSL Points Table 2022 After Multan Sultans VS Quetta Gladiators

31st Jan, 2022. 09:47 pm
Check the updated PSL points table after Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings.

TeamMWLNRRPTNRR
Multan Sultans22004+0.566
Islamabad United00000+2.463
Quetta Gladiators21100+0.820
Peshawar Zalmi21102-1.052
Lahore Qalanders211020-0.327
Karachi Kings30300-1.099

All 6 Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams will fight it out from 27th January 2022 to 27 February to be crowned as champions of Pakistan Super League. The teams will be looking to get the points and climb up the PSL points table in order to make mate to the top four spots and qualify for the PSL play-offs.

PSL 7 promises to be an intriguing one as all the PSL teams will be keen to put up better performances than their previous campaigns.

