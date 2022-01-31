PSL Points Table 2022 After Multan Sultans VS Quetta Gladiators

PSL Points Table 2022 After Lahore Qalandars VS Karachi Kings

Check the updated PSL points table after Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings.

Team M W L NRR PT NRR Multan Sultans 2 2 0 0 4 +0.566

Islamabad United 0 0 0 0 0 +2.463

Quetta Gladiators 2 1 1 0 0 +0.820

Peshawar Zalmi 2 1 1 0 2 -1.052

Lahore Qalanders 2 1 1 0 20 -0.327

Karachi Kings 3 0 3 0 0 -1.099

All 6 Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams will fight it out from 27th January 2022 to 27 February to be crowned as champions of Pakistan Super League. The teams will be looking to get the points and climb up the PSL points table in order to make mate to the top four spots and qualify for the PSL play-offs.

PSL 7 promises to be an intriguing one as all the PSL teams will be keen to put up better performances than their previous campaigns.