Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 06:07 pm

PSL points table after today matches on, 29th January 2022

PSL Points Table 2022

PSL Points Table 2022 | Latest PSL 2022 Points Table | PSL Team Standings

Karachi: Lahore Qalandars will take on Multan Sultans in the 3rd match of the PSL 2022 at National Stadium in Karachi. Defending champions, Multan Sultans have made a positive start to the tournament, having won the first game against Karachi Kings by 7 wickets.

Playing XI

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Sr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam, Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Samit Patel, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

PSL points table

TeamMWLNRRPTNRR
Multan Sultans22004+0.566
Peshawar Zalmi11002+0.212
Islamabad United000000
Quetta Gladiators10100-0.212
Lahore Qalanders10100-0.327
Karachi Kings10100-0.673

PSL Points Table 2022 Criteria

PSL 7 will be held using the double round-robin format. In the group stage, each team will face off against the other teams twice. The top four teams in the tournament will qualify for the play-offs. The rules and regulations of the tournament are in accordance with the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) rules.

As in previous seasons, or in any other ICC-approved franchise T20 league, the PSL Points Table 2022 implements the same points system. Rankings will be based on the total number of points gained in the group stage after 10 matches. On to the following round, which will be played by the top four PSL teams. For a win, two points will be awarded; for a draw, one point will be awarded; and for a loss, no points will be awarded. If a game ends in a draw, a super over will be held.

The following criteria will determine the ranking of the teams in the group stages:

  1. The team with the highest points at the end of the group stage will finish in the first position.
  2. If teams have an equal number of points, then the team with a higher net run rate will finish higher.
  3. In case, the points and the net run rate are equal. The team with the highest number of wins in the group stage will finish higher.
  4. If the above criteria are equal as well, then the team with fewer losses will finish higher in the table.
  5. If all the criteria remain equal. The result of the head-to-head between the two teams will determine the league position.

