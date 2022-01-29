PSL points table after today matches on, 29th January 2022

Karachi: Lahore Qalandars will take on Multan Sultans in the 3rd match of the PSL 2022 at National Stadium in Karachi. Defending champions, Multan Sultans have made a positive start to the tournament, having won the first game against Karachi Kings by 7 wickets.

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Sr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam, Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Samit Patel, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Team M W L NRR PT NRR Multan Sultans 2 2 0 0 4 +0.566

Peshawar Zalmi 1 1 0 0 2 +0.212

Islamabad United 0 0 0 0 0 0 Quetta Gladiators 1 0 1 0 0 -0.212

Lahore Qalanders 1 0 1 0 0 -0.327

Karachi Kings 1 0 1 0 0 -0.673

PSL 7 will be held using the double round-robin format. In the group stage, each team will face off against the other teams twice. The top four teams in the tournament will qualify for the play-offs. The rules and regulations of the tournament are in accordance with the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) rules.

As in previous seasons, or in any other ICC-approved franchise T20 league, the PSL Points Table 2022 implements the same points system. Rankings will be based on the total number of points gained in the group stage after 10 matches. On to the following round, which will be played by the top four PSL teams. For a win, two points will be awarded; for a draw, one point will be awarded; and for a loss, no points will be awarded. If a game ends in a draw, a super over will be held.

