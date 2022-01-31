Quetta vs Multan live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | QG vs MS live
Quetta Gladiators will face the defending champions Multan Sultans in the seventh match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.
Quetta Gladiators will face the defending champions Multan Sultans in the seventh match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.
Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Naseem Shah was ruthless with the ball, taking 5 wickets, which was the key to their victory. In the coming games, they must be more consistent.
Multan Sultans, on the other hand, are in fine form right now, having won their last two matches. They defeated Lahore Qalandars by chasing down a massive target of 206 runs and claiming a memorable victory.
Quetta vs Multan live score
Keep refreshing this page for timely score updates
Scorecard
Pakistan Super League
Live7th Match
Multan Sultans
Quetta Gladiators
Gladiators chose to field.
Ball by Ball updates
- 1st Innings
3rd OverSohail Tanvir 7 Runs7.05 Run Rate1/20103 Remaining Balls
- 3.54
Sohail Tanvir balls to Sohaib Maqsood - Four runs
- 3.41
Sohail Tanvir balls to Shan Masood - 1 run
- 3.31
Sohail Tanvir balls to Sohaib Maqsood - 1 run
- 3.21
Sohail Tanvir balls to Shan Masood - 1 run
- 3.1
Sohail Tanvir balls to Shan Masood - no run
2nd OverMohammad Hasnain 6 Runs1 Wickets6.5 Run Rate1/17108 Remaining Balls
- 2.6
Mohammad Hasnain balls to Sohaib Maqsood - no run
- 2.5
Mohammad Hasnain balls to Sohaib Maqsood - no run
- 2.41
Mohammad Hasnain balls to Shan Masood - 1 run
- 2.3W
Mohammad Hasnain balls to Mohammad Rizwan - Wicket
- 2.21
Mohammad Hasnain balls to Shan Masood - 1 run
- 2.14
Mohammad Hasnain balls to Shan Masood - Four runs
1st OverSohail Tanvir 7 Runs7 Run Rate0/11114 Remaining Balls
- 1.6
Sohail Tanvir balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run
- 1.51
Sohail Tanvir balls to Shan Masood - 1 run
- 1.4
Sohail Tanvir balls to Shan Masood - no run
- 1.3
Sohail Tanvir balls to Shan Masood - no run
- 1.22
Sohail Tanvir balls to Shan Masood - 2 runs
- 1.14
Sohail Tanvir balls to Shan Masood - Four runs
Match Details
7th Match, Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Date & Time: 31st January at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App
Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Pitch Report
The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.
Squad
Quetta Gladiators: Will Smeed, Ahsan Ali, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c)(wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, James Faulkner, Ashir Qureshi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah
Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Sr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah
Download BOL News App for latest news