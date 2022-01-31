Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 07:13 pm

Quetta vs Multan live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | QG vs MS live

Quetta Gladiators will face the defending champions Multan Sultans in the seventh match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi. 

QG vs MS live

Quetta Gladiators will face the defending champions Multan Sultans in the seventh match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Following a close loss to Peshawar Zalmi in their first match, Quetta Gladiators made a strong comeback by defeating Karachi Kings by 8 wickets on Saturday.

Naseem Shah was ruthless with the ball, taking 5 wickets, which was the key to their victory. In the coming games, they must be more consistent.

Multan Sultans, on the other hand, are in fine form right now, having won their last two matches. They defeated Lahore Qalandars by chasing down a massive target of 206 runs and claiming a memorable victory.

Quetta vs Multan live score

Keep refreshing this page for timely score updates

Scorecard

Ball by Ball updates

- 1st Innings

  • 3rd Over

    Sohail Tanvir 7 Runs7.05 Run Rate1/20103 Remaining Balls
  • 3.5
    4

    Sohail Tanvir balls to Sohaib Maqsood - Four runs

  • 3.4
    1

    Sohail Tanvir balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 3.3
    1

    Sohail Tanvir balls to Sohaib Maqsood - 1 run

  • 3.2
    1

    Sohail Tanvir balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 3.1

    Sohail Tanvir balls to Shan Masood - no run

  • 2nd Over

    Mohammad Hasnain 6 Runs1 Wickets6.5 Run Rate1/17108 Remaining Balls
  • 2.6

    Mohammad Hasnain balls to Sohaib Maqsood - no run

  • 2.5

    Mohammad Hasnain balls to Sohaib Maqsood - no run

  • 2.4
    1

    Mohammad Hasnain balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 2.3
    W

    Mohammad Hasnain balls to Mohammad Rizwan - Wicket

  • 2.2
    1

    Mohammad Hasnain balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 2.1
    4

    Mohammad Hasnain balls to Shan Masood - Four runs

  • 1st Over

    Sohail Tanvir 7 Runs7 Run Rate0/11114 Remaining Balls
  • 1.6

    Sohail Tanvir balls to Mohammad Rizwan - no run

  • 1.5
    1

    Sohail Tanvir balls to Shan Masood - 1 run

  • 1.4

    Sohail Tanvir balls to Shan Masood - no run

  • 1.3

    Sohail Tanvir balls to Shan Masood - no run

  • 1.2
    2

    Sohail Tanvir balls to Shan Masood - 2 runs

  • 1.1
    4

    Sohail Tanvir balls to Shan Masood - Four runs

    • Match Details

    7th Match, Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans
    Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
    Date & Time: 31st January at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
    Live Streaming: Daraz App

    Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Pitch Report

    The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

    Squad

    Quetta Gladiators: Will Smeed, Ahsan Ali, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c)(wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, James Faulkner, Ashir Qureshi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

    Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Sr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah

    Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

