Web Desk BOL News

23rd Jan, 2022. 07:06 pm

Quinton De Kock scores century as South Africa seeks clean sweep

CAPE TOWN: Quinton de Kock, South Africa's former captain, scored a century in the third ODI against India at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.



South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi (R) delivers a ball as non striking batsman India’s Shikhar Dhawan looks on during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and India at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on January 23, 2022. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)

CAPE TOWN: Quinton de Kock, South Africa’s former captain, scored a century in the third ODI against India at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.

De Kock, who gave over the white ball captaincy to Temba Bavuma in March, scored 124 off 130 balls as South Africa scored 287 all out after being called in to bat in the three-match series.

On a scorching hot day, Indian skipper KL Rahul stated his choice to bowl first was based on the potential of early assistance for his bowlers on a “sticky” wicket.

The batsmen faced early difficulties, as South Africa were reduced to 70 for three when De Kock (52) joined Rassie van der Dussen (52) in a 144-run fourth-wicket stand.

Later, India’s spin bowlers faced turn and bounce, but De Kock was in fine form, smashing 12 fours and two sixes before being caught at deep midwicket by Jasprit Bumrah.

Despite David Miller’s hard-hit 39, Van van Dussen was caught in the deep in the next over, and the innings lost steam.

One of four changes in the Indian team, Prasidh Krishna, took three for 59, while Bumrah and Deepak Chahar each took two wickets.

The modifications were a result of “niggles” and a desire to give other players more opportunities, according to Rahul.

Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Deepak Chahar, and Krishna replaced Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the Indian lineup.

South Africa only made one change, replacing left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi with seam bowling all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius.

