Rafael Nadal reaches round three at Australian Open

Rafael Nadal needed five match points before putting away tenacious German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann at the Australian Open on Wednesday and continue his march towards a record 21st Grand Slam title.

The Spanish world number five was always in command in a 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 win in 2hr 42 min in hot conditions on Rod Laver Arena to stride into round three.

“He is a player with big shots, good serve and he has very high potential,” Nadal said of the 126th-ranked Hanfmann, who put up more of a fight than the score suggested.

Nadal’s next opponent will be either Russian 28th seed Karen Khachanov or Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi.

With two service breaks, Nadal won the first set after 48 minutes with a backhand winner into the top corner.

The methodical Spaniard continued to move Hanfmann around the court, claiming another service break with a forehand winner for 5-3 and serving it out for a two-set lead.

Nadal was on his way in the third set after another early service break, but he needed five match points to seal the deal.

His 5-0 record in 2022 is a good start following an injury-plagued season, but he has yet to face a top-60 player in the new year.

Nadal, the only Australian Open champion in the men’s draw after nine-time winner Novak Djokovic’s deportation on the eve of the tournament, is vying with Djokovic and Roger Federer to reach a men’s record 21st Slam crown.

Nadal’s 2021 season ended prematurely in August because of his left foot injury before he contracted Covid-19 in December.

The Spanish great has played just 13 tournaments in the past two seasons.