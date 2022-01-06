Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022.

Ramiz Raja has angered a committee of National Assembly

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has angered the National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) after he failed to attend a parliamentary meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Raja was visiting Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in Karachi, according to the committee, which is led by MNA Nawab Sher, to review the preparations for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh season 2022.

However, officials from the PCB who were present at the meeting told the parliamentary panel that Ramiz Raja will be there the following time.

“We are not satisfied with your response. Make sure that Ramiz Raja attends the next meeting,” said Nawab Sher.

“We also want details about the allowances given to PCB officials and audit reports. Although, the PCB doesn’t take funds from the government but we can still hold them accountable” he added.

Meanwhile, committee member Iqbal Mohammad Ali stated that if audit flaws are not fixed, the matter may be forwarded to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

