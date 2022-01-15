Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
15th Jan, 2022. 04:13 pm

Ramiz Raja honours the Green Shirts for their stellar performance

ramiz

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja. image: Twitter

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja hosted a ceremony at the Gaddafi Stadium to honour the stellar performance of the Pakistani team throughout the calendar year 2021.

Along with the national squad, Abid Ali and Sajid Khan also made an appearance in the ceremony. the cricketers were awarded prizes for their stellar performance in 2021.

Ramiz had met with the players at the High Performance Centre at an earlier date.

Some key players including skipper Babar Azam, vice-captain Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Waseem and a few others were present.

Saqlain Mushtaq, former interim coach of the national team was also present.

“It has been an outstanding season and we will appreciate the players,” Raja said while commending the collective effort by the team throughout the year.

“I hope that the performance will remain good in the future as well,” he added.

PCB chief selector Mohamamd Waseem also lauded the team for their outstanding performance during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

“The credit of good performance goes to both the captain and players,” Wasim said.

He stated that with a coronavirus outbreak and insufficient time for such reunions, it was time to have a meaningful conversation with the players.

The national team has received a lot of love and appreciation for doing the country proud with their individual and collective performances. Take a look at some examples:

  • Pakistan beat India for the first time in a world cup match in the 2021 T20 World Cup.
  • Pakistan qualified for the semi-final in the 2021 T20 World Cup.
  • Pakistan claimed the victory in seven out of nine Test matches in 2021.
  • Won two out of six ODIs in 2021 and 20 out of 29 T20Is.

