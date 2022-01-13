Ramiz Raja to host a function in honour of Pakistan cricket team on Friday

Ramiz Raja, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), will hold a function in honour of the Pakistan cricket team on Thursday, as per the sources.

On Friday, the PCB aims to host a celebration that will bring together national cricketers.

National cricketers who competed in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will be invited.

The goal of the event is to recognise and thank the players for their contributions to the mega tournament, in which Pakistan went to the semi-finals before losing to Australia following an undefeated run.

Raja will present cash awards to the players in a ceremony held during the event.

The Pakistan cricket team made history in the T20 World Cup 2021 by defeating arch-rivals India for the first time in a World Cup.

Pakistan upset New Zealand in the semi-finals and went undefeated in the group stage before falling to Australia in the final.