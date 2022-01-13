Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 07:07 pm

Ramiz Raja to host a function in honour of Pakistan cricket team on Friday

Ramiz Raja, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), will hold a function in honour of the Pakistan cricket team on Thursday, as per the sources.

Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja. © Daily Times

Ramiz Raja, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), will hold a function in honour of the Pakistan cricket team on Thursday, as per the sources.

On Friday, the PCB aims to host a celebration that will bring together national cricketers.

National cricketers who competed in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will be invited.

The goal of the event is to recognise and thank the players for their contributions to the mega tournament, in which Pakistan went to the semi-finals before losing to Australia following an undefeated run.

Raja will present cash awards to the players in a ceremony held during the event.

The Pakistan cricket team made history in the T20 World Cup 2021 by defeating arch-rivals India for the first time in a World Cup.

Pakistan upset New Zealand in the semi-finals and went undefeated in the group stage before falling to Australia in the final.

Read More

3 hours ago
Australian Open crowds capped at 50 percent over Covid

MELBOURNE: Crowds at the troubled Australian Open will be capped at 50...
4 hours ago
Captain Mominul warns Bangladesh despite historic Test win

DHAKA: Captain Mominul Haque has warned Bangladesh that they will be stuck...
5 hours ago
Wood enjoying the role of England enforcer ahead of Ashes finale

HOBART: Fast bowler Mark Wood said Thursday he was enjoying his enforcer...
6 hours ago
Exibition match between Yorkshire and Qalanders postponed to a later date

An exhibition match between English franchise Yorkshire Country Cricket Club (YCCC) and...
7 hours ago
Khawaja to open for Australia in 5th Ashes Test as Harris dropped

HOBART: Double Sydney centurion Usman Khawaja will move up to open the...
20 hours ago
PSL 2022 tickets go up for sale online

PPSL 2022 tickets: CB announced that the seventh season of PSL will...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

The Chinese premier, Vietnamese PM hold a phone call on bilateral ties, RCEP
5 mins ago
The Chinese premier, Vietnamese PM hold a phone call on bilateral ties, RCEP

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday held...
Hareem Shah
5 mins ago
FIA Cyber Crime Sindh also initiates inquiry against TikTok Star Hareem Shah

The Federal Intelligence Agency's Cyber Crime Wing is the latest to initiate...
6 mins ago
Katrina and Vicky resumes work; they might star together soon!

As the festivities of the wedding die down on the two. They...
Aima Baig's name got under the scrutiny of FBR
6 mins ago
Aima Baig’s name got under the scrutiny of FBR

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has finally initiated an investigation into...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600