Retrospect: A look back to Ross Taylor’s career

New Zealand cricket great Ross Taylor confirmed on Thursday that he will be bowing out of international cricket at the end of home season.

Taylor said the two-Test series against Bangladesh that started from January 1st, 2022, will be his last in Test and he will call stumps on his career after the one-day internationals against Australia and the Netherlands in February and March.

The 37-year-old has been a mainstay in the New Zealand batting order since making his debut in 2006, amassing a plethora of records and achievements, notably the most runs by a New Zealander (18,074) and most appearances (445).

The decision by New Zealand great Ross Taylor to end his illustrious Test career after the looming Bangladesh series has placed a new emphasis on the two matches which start at Mt Maunganui’s Bay Oval on Saturday.

From being a chance for New Zealand to get their World Test championship campaign back on track after the recent 1-0 loss to India, it has become a farewell to Taylor, a cricketing great who hit the winning runs when the Black Caps won the first World Test crown this year.

While he is uncomfortable with the closing weeks of his career being termed “a farewell tour”, the 110-Test veteran accepts that’s the way it will be.

“It doesn’t sit that well with me but I know it needs to be done,” he said.

“I would have liked to have just pulled the stumps but it gives my family and friends and fans a chance to come and watch me for one last time.”

It will also give him a chance to build on his 19 Test centuries and close in on the New Zealand record of 24 held by Kane Williamson.

Taylor said it would be good to have his final Test in Christchurch and considered his greatest achievement was turning himself into a Test player where he is now 38th all-time in Test runs.

“I always thought I could play one-day cricket, I wasn’t (sure) whether I’d be a good Test player or not, but I worked hard at that and I think that’s probably my greatest achievement,” he said.

“I could have just smacked it and averaged 30-odd but I changed my game for the team, I don’t think many people would have been able to move their game in that direction and I’m happy I made that decision.”

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said Taylor would undoubtedly bow out as one of New Zealand’s greats.

“Ross has always been a hugely respected member of the side and we’re thankful for his contributions to the Black Caps over an incredible career.

“His skills and temperament as a batsman have been world-class and his ability to perform at such a high level for so long speaks volumes of his longevity and professionalism.

“Seeing him hit the winning runs in Southampton to help win our first ICC World title is a moment I will never forget and I’m sure it’s the same for many of the fans.”

Taylor, Devon Conway and Tom Latham — captaining the side in place of the injured Kane Williamson — will anchor a strong New Zealand batting line up, while coach Gary Stead has gone for an all-out pace attack and dumped spinner Ajaz Patel just weeks after starring in India with his historic 10-wicket haul in the first innings of the second Test.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, unavailable for the Bangladesh series while he rehabilitates from an elbow injury, said Taylor had given his all to the New Zealand team over the years.

“He’s a world-class player, our best with the bat over such a long period of time and personally it’s been a pleasure to be involved in so many partnerships with him across the formats,” Williamson said.

“We’ve shared some pretty cool moments together — most recently the World Test Championship final, which was obviously really special.”

Ross Taylor: New Zealand’s finest