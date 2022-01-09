Rising Covid-19 cases: PCB mulls strategy for PSL 2022

The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to begin in less than three weeks and the preparations are underway.

The competition is scheduled to begin on January 27 at the National Stadium in Karachi whereas the final will take place in Lahore on February 27.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is now facing a problem with the rise of coronavirus cases in the country.

The Covid-19 cases, especially after the emergence of the Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa late last year, has increased more than five times in the last week, setting alarm bells across the country.

Originally, the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) allowed 100 per cent spectators for all the matches of the competition but that is likely to change.

As per the initial guidelines, the NCOC recommended that anyone who has been vaccinated will be eligible to enter the stadium. However, some media reports suggest that with the increase in cases, the matches will either have a few spectators allowed or they will be played behind closed doors.

Following BBL model

Moreover, some segments of the media have suggested that the PCB are currently in the process of applying similar protocols as being followed in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Australia’s premier T20 competition, where four Pakistan players — Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain and Fakhar Zaman — are also taking part, is being impacted severely with Covid-19 outbreaks where players from a number of teams tested positive for the pathogen.

Despite that, the management has been able to keep the competition going by having a pool of 30 players who will be allowed to represent more than one team in case of a coronavirus outbreak.

Different media reports hinted that the PCB is also keen on having a similar model whereas any team will be eligible to take the field if they have at least 12 players tested negative for coronavirus.

It was also reported that the franchises have asked the PCB to allow the signing of more players in the mini-draft.

When contacted by Bol News, the PCB official refused to confirm or deny those developments.

PSL history with coronavirus

PSL became the first cricketing mega-event to be affected by the emergence of coronavirus. Its fifth season in the year 2020 was postponed right before the playoffs as different countries began to close down their borders.

The tournament was later completed in November where Karachi Kings defeated Lahore Qalandars in an empty National Stadium to lift the title.

The 2021 edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition was also impacted because of the coronavirus outbreak where it was halted after several players and staff members tested positive for the virus.

The competition was later completed in June in Abu Dhabi where Multan Sultans stood as the champions for the first time after beating Peshawar Zalmi in the final.

For new chairman Ramiz Raja and his team, the organisation of a successful PSL 2022 will be their first biggest challenge going forward.