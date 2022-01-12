Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

12th Jan, 2022. 04:13 pm

Root wants ‘fight and pride’ from first ball in Hobart

root

England’s captain Joe Root shakes hands with Australian team coach Justin Langer at the end of day five and the fourth Ashes cricket Test between Australia and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on January 9, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

HOBART: England captain Joe Root Wednesday called on his team to harness the “fight and pride” they showed in salvaging a draw in Sydney and use it from day one at the fifth and final Test in Hobart.

The tourists staved off Australia’s victory push on Sunday with Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad batting out two tense final overs to deny Australia a fourth straight Test win in the lopsided series.

Root said the way his men clung on to avoid defeat had given them a platform for the day-night Test at Hobart starting Friday.

“On the back of three very difficult games where we underperformed … to come back and get something from the last game showed a great amount of character and something definitely for us to build on moving forward,” he said.

But Root, England most capped skipper after breaking Alastair Cook’s record when he led his team out for a 60th time in Sydney, said they must now show the same character from the first ball and not allow Australia to take control.

“There was an element of relief managing to get through those last few overs but the desire, the fight and the pride that everyone showed on that last day is something we have to harness,” he said.

“We have to play like that more frequently through the five days, not just on the last day when everything is on the line, trying to get something from the game, but from ball one.

“We’ve proven to ourselves that we can do it, now can we take it a step further? That’s what we have to build on, that’s what we have to take from the last game and into this one.”

England head into the finale of their gruelling tour with injury concerns.

Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has already left Australia with a fractured finger while experienced pair Jonny Bairstow (thumb) and Ben Stokes (side strain) are racing the clock to be fit.

Root said it was too early to tell if Bairstow and Stokes would be ready, with Sam Billings, Ollie Pope and Dan Lawrence potential replacements.

“We have to see where they are at, what their bodies can handle,” he said.

“We need to make sure they are physically in a place where they can get through five days of hard cricket.

“It’s all right being fit to play but you’ve got to be fit to perform and that’s what we’ve got to work out.”

Read more: Root to assess future after Ashes as Stokes says no wish to be captain

Read More

2 hours ago
Djokovic admits 'errors' as he fights to avoid Australian deportation

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic on Wednesday admitted "errors" in his travel papers and for not...
7 hours ago
Injury-hit England fighting to turn corner in Ashes climax

HOBART: A patched-up England head to an Ashes finale against Australia under...
7 hours ago
Kohli and Rabada fight out heavyweight duel in series-deciding Test

CAPE TOWN: Virat Kohli and Kagiso Rabada fought out a battle of cricketing...
7 hours ago
New dates for West Indies v Ireland ODIs after Covid outbreak

KINGSTON: West Indies and Ireland have announced new dates for the rest...
18 hours ago
PSL 7: New protocols announced for PSL 2022 due to rapid rise in Coronavirus cases

The Pakistan Cricket Board has established new protocols for the upcoming Pakistan...
20 hours ago
PSL 7 Tickets - How to buy PSL 2022 Tickets Online?

PCB announced that the seventh season of PSL will be held in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

lipstick
5 mins ago
Watch: Little girl puts lipstick on her IPS dad goes viral

This clip, in which a young girl pretends to be a makeup...
China’s inflation
5 mins ago
China’s inflation eases in December, providing opportunity for rate cuts

BEIJING: Inflation in China eased in December thanks to falling food and...
china
15 mins ago
China’s agriculture, related industries take up 16.47% of economy in 2020

BEIJING: The added value of China’s agriculture and related industries accounted for...
Infinix Hot 11
16 mins ago
The Infinix Hot 11 2022 is expected to be released next month with a 90Hz display and 18W fast charging

Infinix is bringing back their popular Hot 11 smartphone from last year....
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600