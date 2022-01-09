Salman Naseer ‘standout’ promotions are highlighted in the audit

Salman Naseer, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), was promoted in the audit report provided to the Standing Committee of the National Assembly.

Salman was promoted from Senior Manager Legal to COO in February 2019 and received a substantial pay raise of PKR 8,25,000.

According to the report, no advertising was issued, and the PCB did not consider Salman’s degree, experience, or age when appointing him in the past. Promotion to the position of COO appears to be illegal as well.

Salman was employed as Manager Legal on September 5, 2011, according to the audit, with a contract salary of PKR 90,000. He held this job until July 15, 2012, when he resigned.

He was promoted to several roles throughout time. He was Honorary Manager Legal from July 16, 2012, to November 4, 2013, and his compensation was increased to PKR 1,20,000.

His pay was increased by PKR 80,000 between November 5, 2013, and March 5, 2015. He was paid PKR 2,00,000 per month for 16 months.

Salman worked as a Senior Manager Legal and received a pay increase of PKR 35,000. From March 4, 2015, to March 7, 2016, he worked in this post.

He was then promoted to General Manager Legal with a PKR 15,000 raise. From the 8th of March, 2016, to the 1st of July, 2018. He received a PKR 25,000 raise and continued to serve as Senior General Manager until February 11, 2018. His monthly remuneration was PKR 2,75,000 per month.

Salman took a huge step forward and was elevated to COO with a hefty pay raise of PKR 8,25,000. His monthly remuneration was increased to PKR 1.1 million.

Salman was paid PKR 3,64,65,000 as a PCB employee till July 30, 2021, according to the audit report. Salman’s income has now risen to nearly 1.2 million dollars, which is an amazing figure.

Without any justification, Salman was elevated to a higher position. Salman’s appointment as Manager Legal, several promotions in contracted appointments, and advancement to a higher position in a year were all illegal and against PCB’s law, according to the audit report.

His appointment as COO was made without any public notice, which is also against the law. The Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) has directed management to enquire about the matter and share the report with the entire audit at a meeting planned for January 12, 2021.

It should be emphasised that Salman is also the Acting Chief Executive Officer at the moment (CEO). Wasim Khan resigned from the position in September, and he is filling in for him.