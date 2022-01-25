Saqlain Mushtaq has resigned as the NHPC’s head of international player development

Ex-Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, known as the "Pioneer of Doosra," has resigned from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

According to certain sources, he has opted to resign immediately as the National High-Performance Center’s (NHPC) Head of International Player Development.

Ramiz Raja, the Chairman of the PCB, has received Mushtaq’s resignation. Due to personal obligations, he has allegedly stepped down.

Saqlain worked as the Pakistan team’s temporary head coach and was a key member of the coaching panel for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, the Pakistan series against Bangladesh, and the West Indies tour of Pakistan.

In May 2020, he was hired as the Head of International Player Development.