Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 05:34 pm

Saqlain Mushtaq has resigned as the NHPC’s head of international player development

Ex-Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, known as the "Pioneer of Doosra," has resigned from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 05:34 pm
Saqlain Mushtaq

Pakistan former leg-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq. © Twitter

Ex-Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, known as the “Pioneer of Doosra,” has resigned from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

According to certain sources, he has opted to resign immediately as the National High-Performance Center’s (NHPC) Head of International Player Development.

Ramiz Raja, the Chairman of the PCB, has received Mushtaq’s resignation. Due to personal obligations, he has allegedly stepped down.

Saqlain worked as the Pakistan team’s temporary head coach and was a key member of the coaching panel for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, the Pakistan series against Bangladesh, and the West Indies tour of Pakistan.

In May 2020, he was hired as the Head of International Player Development.

Read More

4 hours ago
PCB ensures safe and secure tour for visiting team

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia (CA) are in talks with...
17 hours ago
'We will beat India again in Melbourne', says Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhter, a former Pakistani fast bowler, believes that Pakistan will win the match...
17 hours ago
PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja lauded Pakistan's 'incredible 3'

Ramiz Raja, the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), praised Pakistan's...
17 hours ago
Harsha Bhogle says, 'Encouraging signs for cricket in Pakistan' after Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan got ICC Awards

Harsha Bhogle, a well-known Indian cricket commentator, believes that Pakistani players winning...
17 hours ago
PSL 7: Jason Roy says, 'I am going to help the Gladiators in the best way I can'

PSL 7: Jason Roy, the England opening batsman, believes the Quetta Gladiators...
21 hours ago
PSL 2022 Schedule: Complete list of fixtures and match timings

PSL 2022 Schedule – PAKISTAN SUPER LEAGUE SCHEDULE 2022 The PSL 2022,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Sarfaraz Ahmed
15 mins ago
PSL 7: Sarfaraz Ahmed believes Quetta Gladiators is in strong form to win PSL 2022

PSL 7: Sarfaraz Ahmed, a former Pakistan captain, has recently been on...
Pfizer-BioNTech
34 mins ago
Pfizer-BioNTech begin Omicron vaccine trial: statement

WASHINGTON: Pfizer and BioNTech have begun enrollment for a clinical trial to...
41 mins ago
LHC scraps billion dollars Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday scrapped government's billion dollars...
PNSC
44 mins ago
PNSC invites bids to procure three used Aframax tanker vessels

KARACHI: The Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) will procure three second-hand Aframax...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement