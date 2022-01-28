Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 11:37 pm

Sarfaraz Ahmed Opens Up on His Competition With Muhammad Rizwan

It has emerged that Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan enjoy a healthy competition between themselves as Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batters. In light of Sarfaraz’s most recent remarks, it’s safe to say that there is no gap between the two players.

Sarfaraz stated that there is no rift between the two players and that they both work hard to improve their performances on the field and in training. Sarfaraz said that the two players are able to develop their game because of the strong competition.

“I don’t think there is a tie between us; I think it’s a competition, and it’s a good thing to compete,” Sarfaraz remarked.

“I think that is the beauty of the competition, if your competitor does well then it also motivates you to do even better. It’s a healthy competition for me and I am enjoying it,” Sarfaraz added.
As soon as Mohammad Rizwan took over as captain in all three formats, the team saw immediate success with Rizwan’s bat and glove work. Rizwan was given the ICC T20I player of the year in 2021 for his outstanding performance with the bat.
When it comes to the Pakistan national squad, Sarfaraz is the one who has been on fire and is ready to stake his claim once again. To regain his place in the Pakistan national team’s lineup, Sarfaraz has stated that he intends to do well in the next seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).
In PSL 7, both wicketkeepers will be on the field. In the competition, Sarfaraz will lead Quetta Gladiators, and Rizwan will lead Multan Sultans. On January 27th, the tournament will begin.

