“See you soon”, says Erin Holland as she en routes to Pakistan

Cricket presenter Erin Holland announced on her Twitter handle that she will “see you soon”, as she is on her way to Pakistan for the most awaited tournament of the country – the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022.

Earlier, she shared a video on Twitter where she said, “I am back. Yes, I am returning to Pakistan to host the PSL 7; I am so incredibly excited.”

“Thank you for the opportunity. I can’t wait to get there and see you all in Pakistan soon because PSL ka level hai,” Holland said, as foreigners arrive in the country for the tournament that is scheduled to begin on January 27 in Karachi.

Read more: WATCH: Erin Holland is excited to be a part of PSL once again

Last week, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the commentators and presenters panel for the upcoming tournament, which includes industry’s some of the greatest voices.

Read more: PSL 2022 commentary panel unveiled by PCB

In another development, PCB on Monday has revealed the most awaited PSL anthem – Agay Dekh – featuring one of the greatest voices Atif Aslam and Aima Baig.

The announcement was made through the official Twitter handle of PSL with captions, “The wait is over. Presenting to you the official #PSL7 anthem.”

The wait is over. Presenting to you the official #HBLPSL7 anthem. “Agay Dekh” featuring Atif Aslam, Aima Baig and Abdullah Siddiqui. Watch full video: https://t.co/zugtoHjpu6 #LevelHai l #AgayDekh — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) January 24, 2022