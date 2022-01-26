Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua

26th Jan, 2022. 10:59 pm

Senior CPC official calls on global media to share Beijing 2022 stories

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official on Wednesday expressed hope that friends from global media outlets will share the stories of the upcoming Beijing Olympic Winter Games and comprehensively manifest the “fantastic, extraordinary and excellent” Olympic new chapter.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks when addressing the opening of the first CMG Forum.

Carrying the theme of “Together for a High-tech Winter Olympics,” the forum was hosted by China Media Group (CMG) and co-hosted by the Chinese Olympic Committee and the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

Huang said China is ready to provide comprehensive, efficient and convenient services for media outlets from all countries.

Huang voiced his expectation that global media will jointly foster an objective, fair, and healthy atmosphere and help promote the exchanges among peoples around the world.

Representatives of 145 media institutions from 78 countries and regions, as well as those from international organizations, joined the event.

 

