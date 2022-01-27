Setback for Karachi Kings as Mohammad Amir suffers injury

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir may not be available for the opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans after he suffered from an injuriy.

Kings and Sultans will lock horns tonight under the lights of the National Stadium, Karachi.

Furthermore, it was reported that Amir did not take part in the practice session due to injury.

The 29-year-old’s presence is crucial to the team if they want to lift the trophy.

In the last edition of the PSL, while a lot of fans had high expectations from the left-arm pacer, he only managed took take five wickets in 11 games.

Since losing his place in the national team and declaring his international retirement, Amir’s PSL form has plummeted drastically. Since 2020, the left-arm pacer has averaged 36 and yielded an average of 8.37 runs per over, indicating that he does not love bowling at home.