Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 03:35 pm

Setback for Karachi Kings as Mohammad Amir suffers injury

Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 03:35 pm
amir

Image Courtesy: AFP

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir may not be available for the opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans after he suffered from an injuriy.

Kings and Sultans will lock horns tonight under the lights of the National Stadium, Karachi.

Furthermore, it was reported that Amir did not take part in the practice session due to injury.

Advertisement

The 29-year-old’s presence is crucial to the team if they want to lift the trophy.

In the last edition of the PSL, while a lot of fans had high expectations from the left-arm pacer, he only managed took take five wickets in 11 games.

Since losing his place in the national team and declaring his international retirement, Amir’s PSL form has plummeted drastically. Since 2020, the left-arm pacer has averaged 36 and yielded an average of 8.37 runs per over, indicating that he does not love bowling at home.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

Read More

47 mins ago
PSL 2022- Multan Sultans Vs Karachi Kings Weather Forecast And Pitch Report, Pakistan Super League, KK VS MS Match 01

PSL 2022- Multan Sultans Vs Karachi Kings Weather Forecast And Pitch Report,...
51 mins ago
"Ye sab kahan mile gay? Only PSL", tweets Asim Azhar

Pakistan had a fantastic year in 2021, as their cricket squad triumphed...
1 hour ago
Karachi Kings Vs Multan Sultans Prediction, PSL 2022- Who Will Win the Match Between KAR – MUL, Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 01

Karachi Kings Vs Multan Sultan Prediction, PSL 2022- Who Will Win the...
2 hours ago
PSL 2022 Live streaming – How to Watch PSL 7 Live | WATCH PSL Online | Pakistan Super League Live

PSL 2022 Live streaming : Find out how, where and when to...
3 hours ago
PSL Opening Ceremony 2022 | Live Streaming Details | Date Time and Schedule | Venue | PSL 7

The Pakistan Super League is gearing up for its 7th season, which...
3 hours ago
PSL 7 curtain raser: All you need to know

The much-anticipated opening ceremony of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

psl
13 mins ago
Will Shaheen Afridi prove to be a good captain?

Lahore Qalandars won five of their first six games in the previous...
covid vaccines
14 mins ago
UAE delivers 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Gaza

GAZA - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday delivered 1 million...
psl
24 mins ago
Who has hit the most number of sixes in PSL history?

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has witnessed some of the best hitters...
python
29 mins ago
Cat inspects a python ‘Give that cat a bravery award’

It's odd to see a python in a residential area with a...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement