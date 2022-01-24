Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 10:20 am

Shaheen Shah Afridi gives hitters a difficult time, says Babar Azam

babar

Karachi Kings skipper Babar Azam (L), Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi (R). Image: Twitter

Karachi Kings newly-appointed skipper Babar Azam said on Sunday Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi gives hitters a difficult time, as both players prepare for the encounter in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“Shaheen gives a tough time, and he comes with a full plan, and you need to face both Shaheen and Haris with more focus and concentration,” Babar told a virtual press conference.

“Shaheen is one of the best bowlers of Pakistan. He is improving day by day and so is Haris Rauf,” the skipper said.

He said they would try to play good cricket against Lahore, terming it a “special game”.

“The match between Karachi and Lahore is always exciting. We and fans both enjoy this game. In the past, there have been good matches between the two teams,” Babar Azam said.

Claiming back the crown

Babar said that the Kings will perform at their best and regain the crown of PSL, which is scheduled to kick-off at the National Stadium. Karachi on January 27.

“Thank God. He has blessed me with so much success. Yes, responsibility has come. When responsibility comes on you, you become more focused and you try to remain consistent,” Babar said.

“The way I have got captaincy of Karachi Kings and the way Imad Wasim has been leading the side so far, we will try to carry it and deliver the best and win the trophy.

“Our combination is very good. We have six batsmen and there are also batting all-rounders. We also have a full bowling strength. I am very much satisfied and the team will try to put in its best and win the trophy,” he said.

“It’s always easy to bat with Sharjeel Khan at the other end as he eases the pressure. It’s good to open with Sharjeel because he is a game-changer,” he said.

“He does not let pressure mount on his partner. His ability helps Karachi Kings a lot,” he added.

