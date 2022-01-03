Sindh government to launch its team for PSL

KARACHI: Sindh’s Chief Minister (CM), Murad Ali Shah, has stated that the state intends to have a team in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“We will find a sponsor and bring a team for PSL soon,” the CM informed Shahnawaz Dahani in a meeting at the CM House, a statement from the CM House’s spokesperson said.

During the meeting, CM encouraged the national cricketer and presented a shield, Sindhi cap, and ajrak to Shahnawaz Dhani, the spokesperson said.

“We will have a cricket match. I will bat on the bowling of fast bowler Shahnawaz Dhani,” CM said.

He said that Dhani belongs to Larkana and vowed to promote “the best spinner of Sanghar, Noman, and others.”

The chief minister asked Dhani to pay more attention to his training and play his role in bringing other youth of Sindh forward.