South Africa won by seven wickets and clinch series against India
PAARL: South Africa won the second ODI against India by seven wickets at Boland Park in Paarl on Friday.
In an Indian total of 287 for six, Rishabh Pant scored 85. South Africa lead the three-match series 2-0
With one match remaining, Janneman Malan (91) and Quinton de Kock (78) put up 132 for South Africa’s first wicket, ensuring a series-clinching victory for the hosts.
With 11 balls to spare, South Africa accomplished their goal of 288 for the loss of three wickets.
Scores
India 287-6 in 50 overs (K. Rahul 55, R. Pant 85, S. Thakur 40 not out; T. Shamsi 2-57).
South Africa 288-3 in 48.1 overs (J. Malan 91, Q. de Kock 78).
Remaining match: January 23, Cape Town
