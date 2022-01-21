Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 10:19 pm

South Africa won by seven wickets and clinch series against India

PAARL: South Africa won the second ODI against India by seven wickets at Boland Park in Paarl on Friday.

South Africa vs India

South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen (L) is comfoted by Indian fielder KL Rahul after being struck by a shot from unseen fellow batsman Aiden Markram during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and India at Boland Park in Paarl on January 21, 2022. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)

In an Indian total of 287 for six, Rishabh Pant scored 85. South Africa lead the three-match series 2-0

With one match remaining, Janneman Malan (91) and Quinton de Kock (78) put up 132 for South Africa’s first wicket, ensuring a series-clinching victory for the hosts.

With 11 balls to spare, South Africa accomplished their goal of 288 for the loss of three wickets.

Scores

India 287-6 in 50 overs (K. Rahul 55, R. Pant 85, S. Thakur 40 not out; T. Shamsi 2-57).

South Africa 288-3 in 48.1 overs (J. Malan 91, Q. de Kock 78).

Remaining match: January 23, Cape Town

