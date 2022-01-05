Sri Lanka batsman Rajapaksa quits ahead of Zimbabwe series

AFP News Agency

05th Jan, 2022. 03:31 pm
Rajapaksa

Sri lankan former top-order batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Image Courtesy: AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan top-order batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa quit international cricket Wednesday just days before the start of a one-day international series against Zimbabwe at home.

The 30-year-old left-hander resigned due to family obligations, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

“I have very carefully considered my position as a player, husband and am taking this decision looking forward to fatherhood and associated familial obligations,” the board quoted him as saying.

Rajapaksa has scored 89 runs in five ODIs, along with 320 runs in his 18 T20 international appearances.

Last July he was fined $5,000 and handed a suspended ban for giving interviews criticising the national board after his exclusion from a tour of England.

Sri Lanka Cricket said then that the interview breached the player’s contract.

Zimbabwe’s three-match ODI series begins January 16 in Kandy, ahead of Sri Lanka’s T20 tour of Australia slated for February.

