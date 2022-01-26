Stefanos Tsitsipas saves ball girl from insect, watch

Stefanos Tsitsipas, a Greek tennis player, reached the semi-finals after defeating 11th seed Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the last eight on Wednesday.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, a Greek tennis player, reached the semi-finals after defeating 11th seed Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the last eight on Wednesday.

Tsitsipas’ commanding straight-set victory over Sinner now offers him an opportunity to avenge his semi-final loss to title favourite Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open last year by reaching the finals.

Last year’s Australian Open semi-final witnessed second seed Medvedev defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Advertisement

Tsitsipas, meanwhile, had reached for the Australian Open quarterfinals by overcoming Taylor Fritz earlier on Tuesday.

The star tennis player, on the other hand, caused a stir on social media not because of his spectacular victory over the star American player, but because of a video of him ‘saving a ball girl from an insect’ that went viral.

A ball girl was having trouble dealing with an insect at the start of the fifth set. When Tsitsipas saw this, he not only rescued the girl but also made sure that the insect was not killed as he removed it from the court with his racket.

Have a look

Medvedev, who is 25 years old, is trying to win the Australian Open after losing in the finals to Serbia’s Novak Djokovic last year.

Djokovic was deported from Australia after the authorities revoked his visa because he was unvaccinated against Coronavirus. In his absence, younger players have a chance to win the main event.