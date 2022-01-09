There are some famous paradoxes that continue to bemuse even today, like The Barber’s Paradox or Zeno’s Paradoxes. The personality and career of Mohammad Hafeez now add to those eternal paradoxes. Naming it The Professor’s Paradox would probably describe it best.

I say this because very few batters in the history of the game have transformed themselves so radically; even fewer have left the transformation so late. The metamorphosis from an apparently selfish, certainly a deadpan defender and dictatorial (by his own admission) captain to a team player, selfless advisor and a clean, uninhibited, meaty and powerful striker of the ball has indeed made Hafeez one of the paradoxes of this century.

That in his later years, he came across as a highly principled man standing up for his dignity, rights and beliefs to build his stature further. He became vocal against corruption and hypocrisy in cricket even if it meant speaking up against colleagues or if it meant being publicly candid against the highest authorities or powerful people, mincing no words in calling out any hypocrisy involved.

He evolved to teach himself what coaches should be teaching him, whether it was his changed stance in his twilight years or taking cues from golf once he started playing the sport a couple of years back.

Such a personality was not on the cards when I first saw him making his Test debut at the National Stadium. He’d already made his ODI debut a few weeks back at Sharjah, brought into the national side in April 2003 by a resentful and riled General Tauqir Zia, then Chairman PCB. He had shelved top Pakistani cricketers following an appalling and fractious display at the 2003 World Cup in South Africa. Among the casualties was unassuming but stunned Saeed Anwar, who’d struck a century against India in the penultimate game. It left vacant one opener’s slot and new chief selector Aamir Sohail and new captain Rashid Latif decided to fill it with Hafeez.

His 131 off 159 balls plus 1-36 in 9 overs for Sargodha in the Patron’s Cup a couple of days before the team was picked must have helped though he hadn’t had any consistent impressive performances in any format of domestic cricket ever since he’d made his domestic debut in 1998 at age 18. In an interview, he once said he felt guilty that he was invited for the Under-19 trials for Pakistan even though he’d never played club cricket. Many wondered at the time if he carried some influence.

His first few ODIs showed him out to be quite limited in his shots armoury and clearly afraid to take any risks. Other than a cobbled-together half-century admittedly against a strong England attack in home conditions, he seemed to have no obligation to set up the game as an opener despite the advantage of batting in the first 15 overs with only two fielders out. By the end of the year, he had played 22 innings (mostly against modest Zimbabwe and Bangladesh) for 419 runs at a sluggish strike rate of 51. His progressive batting average after his 6th innings never crossed 25 and ended on 19 that year.

In fact, he had a more impressive bowling average of 25, bagging 21 wickets in those 22 ODIs at an economy rate of 4. That included a match-winning 3/37 where he single-handedly snared 3 top batters, including Jacques Kallis, and pulled down the Proteas from a strong position while chasing a low target.

Despite a laborious half-century in that Karachi Test Debut and a hundred in the second against a pedestrian Bangladesh attack, it was clear he wouldn’t stand up to quality bowling that the touring South Africans were bringing into the Tests. He managed just 33 runs in 5 ODIs against them, including one outing where he was out for 1 off 20 balls.

Comebacks

It is surprising that he returned to the Pakistan side, especially in Tests. Many before him, more talented, had been binned after a better showing in far fewer opportunities.

But he was back in the next season for an Australian tour and expectedly, bundled out for 75 runs in six games. At home against India, he got another 2 games and flopped.

Despite such mundaneness, he was sent with Pakistan A sides to tournaments in the UAE and Australia where one good knock had him flown to reinforce the Pakistan Test side in England. To his credit, he got 95 in the last Test. It bought him the next few months where the pattern continued.

At least in white-ball cricket, his bowling could justify his recalls and continuity. He did not have an outstanding wicket-taking record but his economy rate till the end of his career seldom went above 4.5 ever since his Pakistan debut. At this time, he could be more aptly defined as an economical bowler who could score big on occasions. Even at that time I often advocated playing him lower down the order. He could play to complete the quota if wickets fell early or have no fear factor in hitting if he came in near the death.

It led to him being dropped eventually by 2008 and for two years during which he missed the 2009 T20 World Cup which Pakistan won, it appeared he was history, especially with Saeed Ajmal displaying his genius and Shahid Afridi’s bowling maturing. He made it back though for the 2010 T20 World Cup where despite flopping, he was retained for the ODI series in England that summer, where he got some runs at last.

It was said at the time that his close friend and longtime colleague in Faisalabad and SNGPL teams, Misbah-ul-Haq, had a lot to do with his Test comeback later that year. Misbah, who’d been dropped after the Australian tour earlier that year, had also been brought back following Salman Butt’s spot-fixing act. In fact, he had been handed the captaincy, which extended to ODIs by early 2012. Misbah, basically an outsider, needed a confidante and Hafeez would soon become his deputy and eventually take over the T20 captaincy from him. From an expiring tenancy, Hafeez had claimed permanent residence.

Captaincy

Hafeez won more T20Is than he lost in his two-year-long captaincy tenure but almost all his victories came on Asian pitches where teams like Australia and New Zealand struggled. A third came against countries that weren’t ranked very high at that time. His high point was winning two games in South Africa over two tours, even though as he lost three in a row the second time. Nevertheless, during his tenure, Pakistan reached No.2 in the T20I rankings.

But it was his style of leadership that rankled his teammates, fans, media and even the decision-makers at Gaddafi Stadium. He was clearly self-centred, self-absorbed and dictatorial, often blaming everyone and everything except himself when the team lost or mistakes were made. There were also instances when one felt he put his personal interests ahead of that of the team.

The most maddening was when, in a T20 World Cup game against India in Sri Lanka, he took 28 balls for his 15 while opening the inning that restricted Pakistan to 128. As India chased down the target comfortably, he came sixth change and bowled just one over. He was later to explain his defensive batting by claiming that the coach had told him to go in and secure one end, a claim that Dav Whatmore denied immediately. In the semi-final, which Pakistan lost, he dropped Razzaq despite his swift batting against Australia the previous game but where he didn’t give him a bowl.

In a leaked report (which Whatmore refuted) the coach was said to have blamed the captain for the defeat saying he didn’t take senior players along, was too authoritative and refused to listen to advice.

Hafeez would eventually step down after Pakistan’s failure to qualify for the semifinals of the next World Cup in Bangladesh two years later where he managed just one wicket and 55 runs.

For someone by then titled Professor, ironically attributable to Ramiz Raja whom he would one day mock for his understanding of cricket, there was much that Hafeez needed to learn about leadership.

The Piqued Professor

Removal from T20 captaincy and some success in Test matches where he averaged between 40 and 61 in 4 of the 5 years (2011-15), and in ODIs where he scored three hundreds in an ODI series in Sri Lanka in 2013, led to a more outspoken Hafeez. He felt he now was senior and secure enough as a team member and had been in a leadership role to have his voice heard on every issue.

As he revealed at his departing press conference that he was never more hurt than when he protested against the reinduction of the players banned for spot-fixing into the national side and was told by the then PCB Boss Shahryar Khan that he had a choice not to play but that they would.

His bluntness in team meetings and refusal to accept what he didn’t understand made many uncomfortable, especially egoistic coaches like Waqar Younis, back for another stint as head coach. Excuses were made to keep him out, like when he was sent back a week before the 2015 ODI World Cup in Australia, citing a calf injury with Hafeez publicly asserting that he would be fit enough by the third game.

His bowling action being reported a few weeks later further irritated him. Without his bowling, his place was insecure in white-ball cricket. He bowled less after being cleared a few months later but was reported again in 2017. Exasperated, he blasted the ICC for double standards saying in an interview with BBC Urdu that they were willing to overlook 30-degree flex of others and scared of reporting bowlers from stronger members, ostensibly insinuating India. After complaints from ICC to PCB, he apologised to keep playing, but he had brought forward what PCB chiefs had failed to. And that hurt people in Gaddafi Stadium.

He called out the powerful Ramiz Raja after the senior Pakistani commentator called for him and Shoaib Malik to retire after a disappointing World Cup in 2019, saying in a video interview that his 12-year old son had more game sense than Ramiz. He had already reluctantly retired from Test cricket the previous year and had vowed to carry on in white-ball cricket.

Though fitter than most youngsters, he publicly ridiculed the overemphasis on measures like yo-yo tests, saying Pakistan needed match-winners like Inzamam-Ul-Haq and Mohammad Yousuf and Shahid Afridi and yes, Abdul Razzaq rather than fit underperformers.

He made no bones about PCB having favourites, especially when he was excluded from the 2020 home series in South Africa for arriving a day later from UAE than Covid protocols required. Then before the New Zealand series in September last year, he was forced despite his protestations, to return early from the Caribbean Premier League to be in the pre-tour camp even as Imad Wasim was allowed to stay back longer.

He remained outspoken even on the field. Once shown by cameras on a recent England tour questioning skipper Babar Azam for allowing Imad to keep going off the field in between spells. He had been earlier held back from the tour by PCB saying he was one of seven players whose Covid test had come positive and that he had to isolate. Hafeez, on his own, took another test the next day from a top lab and announced in media that he was negative, hugely embarrassing PCB.

He refused a central contract last year after he was offered a lower tier and likewise refused to sign a contract for domestic cricket telling PCB to offer it to someone who needed financial support more. And despite supporting Imran Khan as Prime Minister he has openly questioned his decision to shut out departments from domestic cricket that forced cricketers out of the game, driving them into unemployment.

Contradictions

In interviews in his last couple of years and even at his retirement press conference, he gave a picture that he came back better in 2010 because he realised he was himself to blame for his failures. Yet he continued coming up with innuendos like when he quoted Whatmore asking him to secure one end in that T20 World Cup in 2012.

However, most startling was while speaking to Osman Samiuddin for Cricket Monthly, he claimed that he learnt from the West Indians that power-hitting was the way to go in white-ball cricket. As a teenager, he would have seen Saeed Anwar’s opening blasts and by the end of 2019 when he adopted that style, he had watched and been on the field with many master blasters for several years before that to see the effect and benefits. It was like he’d been living under a rock to learn that in 2019 when he said, “I saw the importance of power-hitting over the last three-four years, and that I had to adapt, that I had to keep enhancing my skills.”

Yes, he realised power-hitting needed to be practised a lot more in the nets. But it’s not like he didn’t understand the compulsion of it in T20 cricket years before. And this revelation came after he’d already played that stupendous knock in the CT17 final against India.

He also blamed the team management for not emphasising it enough for the last 4 years and claiming he decided to practice it himself, despite them bringing in batters like Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf and Asif Ali for this purpose. He has also implied that it was because he talked to Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali and Abdullah Shafiq that they’ve adopted this style.

In the same interview, he defended himself getting out to false shots when set — and at crucial moments on the game – in the 2019 ODI World Cup, saying that his given role was to “maintain and seize momentum”. It didn’t explain or answer why he failed consistently to place the aerial shots better or achieve momentum with ground strokes when that could do the job at the time.

The Legacy

Hafeez’s demeanour, confidence and level-headedness at the press conference was nevertheless indicative of the man he has become over the years, despite the contradictions mentioned. He talked a lot of sense, his thoughts organised. Whether it was about the game or organisational strategy or the structure, his points hit home. He displayed higher statesmanship and was restrained in his words but let it be known that he was denied for weeks the audience he wanted from Ramiz to inform of his retirement.

Yet he should be extremely grateful that he was given more opportunities for comebacks than possibly any Pakistani cricketer. The fact that he went on to play 218 ODIs when it took him 75 innings to have a cumulative batting average of above 25 and another 64 to get past 30; to play 119 T20Is when he rarely ever averaged (cumulatively) above 25 till his 99th game. All his Test hundreds came either in Pakistan, UAE, Bangladesh or Zimbabwe; only two were against Australia and New Zealand. To nonetheless recognise his stamina, patience and ability, four of them were over 150, including a double hundred against Bangladesh and two 190s against New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Only three of his ODI hundreds came outside Asia and two of those were in West Indies and Ireland against lower-ranked bowlers. He never scored a T20I hundred though, in his finest year in the shortest format (2020), he blasted 99 not out off 57 balls at Hamilton against New Zealand, scoring about 70% of the last 100 added after Pakistan were at one stage 56-4.

In T20Is, the majority of Hafeez’s Player of the Match awards came on Asian pitches; four of them for his bowling and several for all-round performances. Almost the same picture emerges in his ODI awards though it does include an award in Australia in 2017. His two man-of-the-match awards in Test cricket came in Zimbabwe and UAE, the latter against England in 2015 for a magnificent 151 on a turning pitch.

He was innings top scorer 37 times in ODIs behind only Pakistani batting greats Saeed Anwar, Inzamam, Javed Miandad, Yousuf and Salim Malik who’ve done it more times. And did so 20 times in T20Is, the most by a Pakistani until Babar Azam recently went past him. In 2020, he scored more runs in T20Is than any other batsman in the world. Though his 415 runs tally ranks as 52nd highest but only Kohli has scored them at a higher average than Hafeez’s 83 and only seven have a higher strike rate than Hafeez’s 152.57. Across all T20s that year, he ranked sixth with the third-highest average and the third-best strike rate.

He will look back to 2013 for scoring over 1,300 runs in ODIs. Only Yousuf and Anwar have scored more ODI runs in a calendar year for Pakistan.

Two years earlier, he had become only the third cricketer after Sanath Jayasuriya and Kallis to score over 1,000 runs and take 30 or more wickets in the 50-over format in a calendar year. In 2014, ICC named him in their ODI World XI. He remains the only cricketer to score 4,000 runs and take 100 wickets in ODIs in the last decade.

I will always feel he would have been far more successful in white-ball cricket if he hadn’t positioned himself as an opener. He was never a risk-taker and though he wouldn’t show it, was too conscious of his team not losing a wicket early. Possibly this psychological make-up repressed his stroke play when opening the innings.

He seemed to thrive more when the game was on its way. His end of career stats show he had a higher ODI batting average and strike rate at Nos. 3 and 4 compared to the opening, even though he played only 2/3rds of the 218 games in those positions. Batting one down was where he got seven of his 11 ODI hundreds.

Ironic that he is remembered, fondly or with criticism, for his batting whereas it was his bowling that served Pakistan consistently throughout his career. Whether bowling the first over or in the middle, he would often deliver, either with wickets or economy or both. All but a third of his 139 ODI wickets were either bowled, lbw, caught behind or stumped while 90% of his dismissals were equally split between batsmen at 1-3 and 4-7 in the batting order.

Even then, if you filter his record in ICC tournaments, his batting and bowling averages rank lower than comparable career parameters, with no hundreds in close to 30 games in each format, and never more than 2 wickets in an innings.

Despite all these percolations that reveal his biggest achievements mostly came against lower-ranked sides on Asian pitches, he will look back on much that few will reach in years to come.

By the time he retired at the age of 41, he had played for some 41 teams across the world. And he’s still available to play more leagues. One ambition would be to make a century in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where his highest remains 98*, part of almost 1,300 runs over 58 games for Peshawar Zalmis and Lahore Qalandars, sitting as the sixth-highest run-getter in the PSL. Or bowl more as strangely enough, despite his reputation, he’s bowled only 48 overs combined in all six seasons for 12 wickets; yet ranks as the second most economical bowler in its history.

He has gone out of international cricket on his own terms, though 2021 — especially the T20 World Cup – showed that his time really was up at the top level. It is ironic that the man who perplexed many a batters with his off-spin over 18 years, ended his bowling career with that two bounce spill that Warner, poignantly a left-hander, pounced upon and smashed for a six. Seemed that the batting ghosts of many, especially the lefties, had their revenge at the last opportunity.

How paradoxical indeed.