Trippier’s arrival begins new ownership era at New Castle

England defender Kieran Trippier became Newcastle’s first signing under their new Saudi owners on Friday after completing his move from Atletico Madrid, with more arrivals expected in the January transfer window.

The 31-year-old full-back has moved back to the Premier League for an undisclosed fee, understood to be in the region of £12 million ($16 million) plus add-ons.

The former Tottenham defender has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract and his arrival signals the launch of a new era under Eddie Howe, who was appointed as manager at St James’ Park in November.

“Newcastle United is delighted to confirm the signing of England full-back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for an undisclosed fee,” the club said in a statement.

“The 31-year-old has agreed on terms on a two-and-a-half-year deal and becomes the first senior signing under the club’s owners and head coach Eddie Howe.”

Trippier, who was signed by Howe in 2012 for former club Burnley during his spell in charge at Turf Moor, won La Liga with Atletico last season but is relishing his return to England.

“I’m delighted to be joining this fantastic club. I really enjoyed my time in Madrid, but when I became aware of interest from Newcastle United, and having worked with Eddie Howe before, I knew this was where I wanted to be,” he said.

“I’m aware there is a lot of work ahead of us, but I know the demands of Premier League well and I know what an amazing club this is with very talented players. I can’t wait to get started.”

Newcastle face a struggle just to stay in the Premier League. They are just one place off the foot of the table after just win in 19 games.

Coutinho joins Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho will join Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season from Barcelona, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

“Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park,” Villa said in a statement.

“The agreement, which is subject to the player completing a medical and receiving a work permit, also includes an option to buy and Philippe will travel to Birmingham in the next 48 hours.”

The 63-times capped Brazil international joins a Villa side currently sitting 13th in the Premier League, but one that has had a notable upturn in form since the appointment of Gerrard as a manager in November.

The former Rangers boss was coy when he was asked about his ex-teammate at a press conference on Thursday, with the deal having sped up since then.

“Sixty-three caps for Brazil, a serial winner, was incredible at Liverpool, so I can understand why he’s linked to a lot of football clubs,” said Gerrard.

Arsenal midfielder set to move to Roma

Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles is set to move to Roma on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 24-year-old will travel to Italy for a medical after the Gunners agreed on a deal with the Serie A side.

Maitland-Niles has made 11 appearances this season, but has only started two Premier League games.

Last year in August, he voiced his frustration complaining about lack of playing time at Arsenal.

Rumours

PSG eye move for Zidane

French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly eyeing a move for Zinedine Zidane, as per RMC Sport. The World Cup-winning midfielder has been out of job ever since leaving Real Madrid in the summer of 2021. He is set to replace Mauricio Pochettino who has been under pressure after series of unimpressive performances.

Arsenal leading race for Vlahovic

Premier League giants Arsenal are leading the race to sign Italian Serie A side Fiorentina’s striker Dusan Vlahovic. The 21-year-old is one of the most in-demand strikers in Europe and has been linked with a number of different clubs. However, as per The Athletic, the Gunners are leading the race for the Serbian international.

Newcastle eye move for Norwich’s Cantwell

After completing the signing of Kieran Trippier, Newcastle United are now eyeing a move for Norwich City’s attacking midfielder Todd Cantwell, as per Sky Sports. The report stated that the 23-year-old is likely to be available in the region of £15 to £20 million.

Digne wants out, confirms Benitez

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has confirmed that left-back Lucas Dinge is keen on leaving the club in the January transfer window. The 28-year-old has joined the Premier League club in the summer of 2018 for a fee in the region of €20 million.