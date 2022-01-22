Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Jan, 2022. 09:35 pm

UFC 270: Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane Fight time in Pakistan

UFC 270

UFC 270: We could see the start of one rivalry and the end of another depending on who has their hands raised at the end of the night.

The first two UFC title fights of 2022 will take place Saturday at Honda Center in Anaheim, California, in the two headline events of UFC 270. The main fight features champion Francis Ngannou vs. interim champion Ciryl Gane in a heavyweight unification bout.

What: UFC 270

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

When: Saturday, Jan. 22

Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane Fight time in Pakistan

According to Pakistani time – Fight between Nagannou & Ciryal Gane will begin between 8am to 9am.

Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane Final Face Off

 

