09th Jan, 2022. 06:37 pm

Usman Khawaja feels that Australia’s tour of Pakistan will inspire young Pakistanis

Usman Khawaja, an Australian batter, believes that travelling to Pakistan for a scheduled tour in March this year will inspire young Pakistanis, as people in the cricket-crazed country have never seen players like Steve Smith or David Warner play there.

Usman Khawaja

“I’ve always had great support in the subcontinent, Bangladesh, India, and particularly Pakistan where I was born. They were amazing even when I was there for the PSL. I would like to go back there and play. It is not that far away but it seems far. Even if I go there on tour, it will be amazing,” In an interview with Fox Cricket, Khawaja, who was born in Pakistan, stated

“I said to the guys, you can actually inspire a generation of cricketers who have never seen you play, never seen David Warner, Steve Smith, they see them on TV. You actually inspire a generation by just going back over there.”

“I don’t think there is a better way to give back to the game than to tour a country like Pakistan who has been deprived for so long. So hopefully we will get over there not just for my sake, but for Pakistan cricket and all those young boys and girls out there,” Khawaja elaborated, believing that by visiting Pakistan, which has been deprived of cricket for a long time, Australia can give something back.

