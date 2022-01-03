Vernon Philander is interested in continuing as a bowling consultant for Pakistan

Vernon Philander was scheduled to leave after the first Test ICC via Getty

LAHORE: Vernon Philander, a former South African fast bowler who worked as Pakistan’s bowling consultant, announced Monday that he is in contact with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to resume his old duties.

“Talks are underway with the PCB for the post of bowling consultant,” said Philander, he went on to say that worldwide isolation was a major concern for him.

Working with the Pakistan cricket team, he said, was a tremendous experience and a huge opportunity for him during his previous time. Praising the Pakistan team, Philander said, “Pakistan team’s unity has been exemplary.”

Read More: Hayden rates Shaheen’s delivery to Rahul as ‘one of the best’

He also stated that seeing and understanding Pakistani culture was a wonderful experience for him.

‘Aap subki mohabbat ka shukria’

Vernon Philander praised the Men in Green and the team’s management for their support and kindness in an Urdu tweet on November 30, 2021.

Vernon Philander had left Bangladesh a few days before his scheduled departure for his birthplace, South Africa, due to the appearance of the novel coronavirus variety, Omicron, in his country.

Taking to Twitter, Philander had said: “I have really enjoyed working with all of you. I got to know you all a whole lot better and I will be back.”