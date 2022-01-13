Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
14th Jan, 2022. 12:20 am

Wahab Riaz selling ‘Channa’ on Pakistani streets, watch

Wahab Riaz, a Pakistani left-arm fast bowler who recently guided Deccan Gladiators to their first T10 League title in Abu Dhabi, is hawking 'chana' on Pakistani streets. Riaz is currently working with franchise cricket after taking a break from international cricket for a while. He's also been on Pakistani sports channels on talk shows about cricket.

Wahab Riaz

Wahab Riaz selling Chana on Streets. (Credits: Screengrab/Twitter)

“Your “Chano wala Cha-cha” of the day! Send your orders ‘kia banaon aur kitnay ka banaun?’ P.S. Loved spending some time around this special handcart reminded me of my childhood days,” Twitter read.

Since its release, the video has gained a lot of love and respect from cricket lovers all over the world. Ahmed Shehzad, a Pakistani cricketer, replied to Riaz’s Tweet by requesting some ‘chana.’

Wahab Riaz has been out of the Pakistani cricket team for more than a year. The speedster hasn’t played an ODI or T20 match since 2020, and he was the last member of the 2018 national team to play a Test match.

