Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 12:13 pm

Wahab Riaz tested positive for Covid-19, Shoaib Malik to lead team

wahab

Image Courtesy: Twitter

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz will not be a part of the squad for the team’s opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 against Quetta Gladiators, the franchise confirmed.

Wahab was tested positive for Covid-19 two days back and is now currently in quarantine, according to the franchise. The franchise further added that veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik will lead the team.

Quetta Gladiators’ icon player Shahid Afridi was also tested positive. He will now enter the quarantine at his home and will rejoin the squad after seven days of isolation and negative test result.

Karachi kings President Wasim Akram was also tested positive a few days back.

Zalmi and Gladiators will lock horns in their opening match of the tournament at the National Stadium, Karachi tonight at 07:30 pm.

