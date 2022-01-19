Waqar Younis refutes Mohammad Hasnain’s bowling action allegations

Pakistani bowlers have historically struggled to make an impact in international cricket without encountering opposition.

Big Bash League (BBL) Melbourne Thunders signed young pacer Mohammad Hasnain, and his bowling action was reported during a game versus Sydney Sixers.

Moises Henriques, an Australian batsman who has yet to make an impact in international cricket, was caught off guard when Hasnain’s short-pitched delivery fizzed past him.

The stump mic caught up Moises accusing Hasnain of tossing the ball, unable to keep up with his speed.

Waqar Younis, the former bowling coach of the Pakistan cricket team, endorsed Hasnain and claimed he had no issues with the boys’ bowling action.

“I did not find any issue with Hasnain’s action in my 2 years bowling coach [with Pakistan cricket team] stint but I think we should ask a Level 4 coach to come and improve his bowling action if there is room,” said Waqar Younis.

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hodge leapt to Mohammad Hasnain’s defence after the event saying, “That was wrong from Moises Henriques. It is against the spirit of cricket and he should be punished. He can let the umpires know, but he cannot say that on the field to the bowler,”

Hasnain’s action, on the other hand, will be scrutinised because it was also reported by the umpires. Hasnain would be barred from playing international cricket if he is found guilty, but he will be permitted to play in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

