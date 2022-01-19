Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 07:20 pm

Waqar Younis refutes Mohammad Hasnain’s bowling action allegations

Pakistani bowlers have historically struggled to make an impact in international cricket without encountering opposition.

Waqar Younis and Mohammad Hasnain

Waqar Younis and Mohammad Hasnain. © AFP

Pakistani bowlers have historically struggled to make an impact in international cricket without encountering opposition.

Big Bash League (BBL) Melbourne Thunders signed young pacer Mohammad Hasnain, and his bowling action was reported during a game versus Sydney Sixers.

Moises Henriques, an Australian batsman who has yet to make an impact in international cricket, was caught off guard when Hasnain’s short-pitched delivery fizzed past him.

The stump mic caught up Moises accusing Hasnain of tossing the ball, unable to keep up with his speed.

Waqar Younis, the former bowling coach of the Pakistan cricket team, endorsed Hasnain and claimed he had no issues with the boys’ bowling action.

“I did not find any issue with Hasnain’s action in my 2 years bowling coach [with Pakistan cricket team] stint but I think we should ask a Level 4 coach to come and improve his bowling action if there is room,” said Waqar Younis.

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hodge leapt to Mohammad Hasnain’s defence after the event saying, “That was wrong from Moises Henriques. It is against the spirit of cricket and he should be punished. He can let the umpires know, but he cannot say that on the field to the bowler,”

Hasnain’s action, on the other hand, will be scrutinised because it was also reported by the umpires. Hasnain would be barred from playing international cricket if he is found guilty, but he will be permitted to play in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

Read More

2 hours ago
PSL 7: Haris Rauf praises Shaheen Afridi, new captain of Lahore Qalandars

PSL 7: Fast bowler Harris Rauf has praised Shaheen Shah Afridi, the...
2 hours ago
Mohammad Rizwan vs Sarfaraz Ahmed: Who will rule in PSL 7?

Pakistan has a lengthy history of cricket and has produced multiple world-class...
2 hours ago
ICC declares Babar Azam captain of the ICC T20I Team of the Year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday revealed the eleven players who...
3 hours ago
Babar Azam named captain of ICC T20I Team of the Year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the names of the XI players...
4 hours ago
Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to...
4 hours ago
Rafael Nadal reaches round three at Australian Open

Rafael Nadal needed five match points before putting away tenacious German qualifier...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
23 seconds ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Price and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup, the company's latest and only traditional flagship...
6 mins ago
Akbar Pasha of Punjab Lok Rahs passed away on Monday and is laid to rest at Miani Sahib

Akbar Pasha, also known as Lakht Pasha or Pashi, was a Punjabi...
Vivo V21e
8 mins ago
Vivo V21e Price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo V21e Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Vivo V21e costs Rs....
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
8 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Will Have The Best S Pen We’ve Ever Seen

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been rumoured to be a somewhat...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600