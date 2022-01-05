Was Mohammad Hafeez forced to take retirement?

Rashid Latif, a former Pakistan wicketkeeper, has spoken out about Mohammad Hafeez and the controversy surrounding his unexpected retirement.

In an interview with PTV Sports, Rashid Latif refuted the notion that Mohammad Hafeez was forced to declare his retirement.

“Body language reveals everything. If you look at Hafeez’s press conference and the way he spoke, it was clear that it was his decision to retire. He was not doing that under pressure,” said Rashid Latif.

The 53-year-old also shared his thoughts on Mohammad Hafeez’s relationship with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“This [mutual understanding] was a good gesture by the PCB and Hafeez. They were always considered as tracks that run side-by-side but will never meet. However, in the end, they did meet,” added Rashid Latif.

Mohammad Hafeez announced his retirement earlier this week, capping an incredible 18-year career. Hafeez played in 392 matches for Pakistan in all formats, amassing 12,780 runs and taking 253 wickets.