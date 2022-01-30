Waseem looks to add another feather in his cap

The 34-year-old will face Edwards for the IBF flyweight championship on March 19

Pakistan’s top professional boxer Muhammad Waseem’s journey has truly been inspirational where he has overcome all sorts of hurdles to shine at the biggest stages of the world.

Waseem, who is also known as Falcon, is all set to have another feather in his cap as he is scheduled to take on International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight champion United Kingdom’s Sunny Edwards on March 19 in Dubai.

Sharing the poster of his upcoming fight, the two-time World Boxing Council (WBC) silver flyweight champion wrote on his official Twitter account, “Insha’Allah enormous winning soon coming my way!! March 19, Dubai.”

The event is hosted by Probellum at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, located at The Irish Village. The event is spread over two nights. The main event and the co-main event of the event will be announced next week.

Meanwhile, one of two fantastic bouts to top the bill on the second night features Waseem’s bout against his UK counterpart for the IBF title.

On the other hand, the much-awaited fight will be preceded by an intriguing clash between Ireland’s World Boxing Organisation (WBO) intercontinental super-lightweight champion Tyrone McKenna and Regis Prograis.

Waseem has been the reigning WBC silver flyweight champion since November 2021.

The Pakistani pugilist defeated his Columbian opponent Rober Barrera by a unanimous decision with a score of 115-113, 115-114 and 117-111 in Dubai in a 12-round fight to win the title.

The victory extended Waseem’s record to 12-1. It was Falcon’s fourth consecutive win since losing to South Africa’s Moruti Mthalane back in 2018 in Malaysia after a controversial unanimous decision.

That defeat had deprived the decorated pugilist of earning the IBF flyweight title.

Waseem has so far competed in 12 professional bouts, where he has faced the sole defeat against Mthalane, while he has won 11 of them.

His 11 victories include as many as eight knockouts, which says a lot about his striking power.

On the other hand, Edwards has been one of the best boxers in the world and it will be a tough challenge for Waseem to compete against him.

The 26-year-old from the UK is yet to taste defeat in his career. He has stepped into the ring 17 times so far and has won all of them. In his glorious career, Edwards has knocked out four of his opponents.

He won the IBF Flyweight title on April 30, 2021, after defeating Mthalane. The 26-year-old had entered the ring as an underdog as his opponent had not lost a fight in about 13 years and had maintained a 16-match unbeaten streak.

Before the bout, Mthalane had last lost a fight against Nonito Donaire on November 1, 2008.

However, Edwards dominated his much-experienced opponent almost throughout the bout and won the encounter by unanimous decision with a score of 118–111, 120–108 and 115–113.

After that historic win, the champion went on to defend his title against the Philippines’s Jayson Mama on December 11, 2021, at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai.

Edwards once again got the better of his opponent and won the fight by unanimous decision with a score of 118-109, 118-109 and 117-110. He had also managed to drop his opponent on the ground in the 10th round.

Waseem’s struggle in turning professional

The 34-year-old was a decorated amateur boxer for Pakistan, winning Gold in World Combat Games 2010, Silver in Asian Games 2010 and Commonwealth Games 2014 and Bronze in Commonwealth Games 2010 and Asian Games 2014, before turning pro in June 2015.

He met Andy Kim, a South Korean promoter, who was ready to sign him.

Recently, he shared in an interview with the Daily Scoop TV that before offering the contract to Waseem, his promoter wanted to meet and have a chat with the president of the Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF).

“When I found the Korean Promoter, he [Andy Kim] told me that he would be happy to sign a contract with me and help me become a professional boxer. But he said that he wanted to have a chat first with the president of Pakistan Boxing Federation and only then could he share the contract with me,” he said.

He further revealed that after the PBF president met Kim, he was forced to sign an agreement with PBF president to share a specific percentage of all his earnings with him.

He maintained that at that moment, he did not have any other option and refusal of that contract had only resulted in his talent going to waste.

“When I approached the federation’s president, he asked me to sign a contract with him as well,” he said. “I didn’t have any other option but to accept. I could not say no to him because then it was likely that my talent would also go to waste. So, I agreed to it and they even took my thumb impression. It happened here in Karachi.”

Stripped off the title

It is the second time that Waseem is holding the WBC Silver flyweight championship.

However, the last time he held it, he did not lose it but was stripped off his belt.

Back in February 2018, the boxer was deprived of his title and the opportunity to face Japan’s Daigo Higa, the then WBC Flyweight Champion for the prestigious title, due to a lack of funds as he could not pay the fee, which was reported to be $700,000.