WATCH: A cricket fan dances on ‘Agay Dekh’ during PSL

While the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 keeps cricket fans entertained with high-octane, nail-biting matches, a video of a fan performing a dance to the PSL song ‘Agay Dekh’ stole the spotlight on Sunday.

During a match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium Karachi, a fan was captured on camera dancing in the stands to the PSL 7 anthem.

People around the young man appeared amused in a video circulating on social media as he confidently swayed to the music.

The video was initially uploaded on the PSL’s official Twitter account, with the league’s official Twitter account praising the fan’s impressive dance routines and inviting others to upload their own dance videos to TikTok, the league’s social media partner, to the PSL song.

The video rapidly went viral, and Twitter users began to react.

Shakira wale moves🤣 — 🇵🇰 Xsa Khan 💕 (@XsaKhan) January 30, 2022

This is the Karachi we know.. Alive n kicking.. yeh kya her match mai ground mai sanata hota hai.. Is banday ko mere taraf say Allo wali Biryani .. — Tariq Rahim (@TariqRahimKhan) January 30, 2022

wow!….he stole the show!!

Full of energy and confidence. He should be brought in for an interview on TV.#LevelHai #PSL2022 — Johnny (@johnnypda) January 30, 2022

