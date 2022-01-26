WATCH: Shaheen Shah, Shahid Afridi enjoying together

A video of pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who are both in a fun mood ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7, has gone viral.

PSL 2022 will be off at the National Stadium Karachi tomorrow (Thursday). Shaheen will captain the Lahore Qalandars, while Afridi will play for the Quetta Gladiators in his final competition.

Both players can be seen wearing their respective team’s jerseys and speaking to each other in the 51-second video, which has gained a lot of attention on Twitter.

Mujhe Shahid Afridi abhi bhi Shaheen Afridi se chota lagta hai

🥲🥲 https://t.co/42SfFP9XR1 — Nawazish nehal (@typicalnawazish) January 25, 2022

Love😍 between Son and Father in (laws) is unlimited. MashaAllah🙂 Evil eyes off… https://t.co/WWFlOGNXDN — Onnaib🇵🇰✌🏽 (@Onnaib7) January 25, 2022

Father in law and Son in law, would have been great to see them playing on the same team since it’s Afridis last PSL https://t.co/nhF2JCyIXz — م (@OMDItsmee) January 26, 2022

According to Jang, Shahid Afridi stated last year that his daughter would marry young pacer Shaheen Afridi.

Despite the fact that Shaheen belonged to a different tribe, Shahid Afridi’s parents were adamant in their desire to marry the bowler to his daughter, according to the publication.

“After deliberations, I agreed to it, and now I am satisfied with the decision,” Afridi had said, according to the publication.